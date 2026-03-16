Keith Myers Launches Prestigious Grant to Support the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keith Myers Grant for Entrepreneurs announces its 2026 application cycle, inviting ambitious undergraduate students across the nation to apply for a unique opportunity to advance their entrepreneurial aspirations.

The Keith Myers Grant for Entrepreneurs is designed to encourage emerging leaders to think creatively, pursue bold ideas, and translate innovative concepts into impactful ventures.

"Through this initiative, Keith Myers aims to cultivate the next generation of business innovators," said a spokesperson for the grant. "This scholarship represents more than financial assistance—it is a platform for students to gain momentum, refine their ideas, and develop the skills needed to make meaningful contributions to their communities and industries."

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities and demonstrate a strong interest in entrepreneurship, innovation, or business leadership. To be considered, students must submit an original essay addressing the following prompt:

Describe a business idea, startup concept, or innovative solution you hope to create in the future. What problem does it solve, who does it help, and what steps will you take to turn your idea into reality? Explain how your education will support your entrepreneurial journey.

This essay provides applicants with the opportunity to articulate their vision, creativity, and practical approach to problem-solving, aligning with the mission and values that Keith Myers has championed throughout his career.

Grant Details

The Keith Myers Grant for Entrepreneurs offers a one-time award of $1,000 to a deserving undergraduate student who exemplifies innovation, leadership, and initiative. The application deadline for the 2026 cycle is November 15, 2026, with the scholarship recipient scheduled to be announced on December 15, 2026.

"Keith Myers believes in providing emerging leaders with the resources and recognition necessary to turn ideas into reality," the spokesperson added. "This grant is a reflection of his belief in strategic thinking, innovation, and mentorship as tools for shaping future business leaders."

Applications are open nationwide, and all qualified undergraduate students are encouraged to apply. The Keith Myers Grant for Entrepreneurs represents a forward-thinking investment in the future of business and innovation, providing recipients with the resources, recognition, and encouragement needed to pursue meaningful ventures.

For more information or to submit an application, visit https://keithmyersgrant.com/.

SOURCE Keith Myers Grant