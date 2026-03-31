Keith Sweat Brings an Uplifting Family Film 'The Secret Between Us' to AMC Theaters This Easter Weekend

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Easter weekend, gather up the whole family and check out a new family film called "The Secret Between Us" from Hidden Gem Entertainment. It stars Michael Jai White, Lisa Arrindell, Victoria Rowell and Tre Ryan, and is written and directed by Tamera Hill. Keith Sweat - the executive producer of 'The Secret Between Us' - has been promoting the movie trailer during his 'R&B Lovers Tour' with Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine, and expressed that the film is a deeply emotional story about family and reconciliation. Sweat emphasized the relevance of the film's themes of forgiveness and overcoming adversity to today's world. Describing the film as a poignant reminder of the importance of family and forgiveness, its relevance to our lives today is undeniable. Sweat adds that the story's power resonates for today, as it addresses the costs of secrets and the incredible courage it takes to seek forgiveness. Sweat's reaction to the film reflects his belief in the transformative impact of forgiveness and the unbreakable bonds of family.

The Secret Between Us-Movie Art

"In The Secret Between Us, we sought to create an intimate, character-driven narrative that explores the complexities of secrets and the courage required to seek forgiveness," says writer and director Tamera Hill. "The powerful effect that forgiveness has, builds a stronger path forward with the clarity of wisdom and maturity, strengthening the bonds to face adversities together. Let's get back to going to the movies and supporting movies like this one."

"The Secret Between Us" tells the story of Jack, a man respected for his honesty, whose seemingly ideal life begins to unravel when a son from a past affair reappears.

Confronted with the painful aftermath of his betrayal, Jack and his family must work through hidden truths, sorrow, and the chance for healing. As Jack and his estranged son Torrance deal with feelings of resentment and seek forgiveness, Torrance is also faced with his own hidden challenges. The film reveals how transparency, forgiveness, and unexpected bonds can transform and heal even the most profound wounds.

This film marks a significant milestone in Tamera Hill's career, further cementing her reputation as a visionary storyteller. As the founder of Hidden Gem Entertainment, Hill continues to develop a distinctive body of work that resonates with audiences, making independent films that provide a space to create intimate portraits of family life and amplify the voices and narratives in our everyday life experiences that sometimes go unseen. Her signature storytelling, rooted in authenticity, humor, and heart, is exemplified in "The Secret Between Us".

Check out the "The Secret Between Us" trailer, showtimes and tickets at:

(starts Thursday, April 2, 2026)

https://www.amctheatres.com/movies/the-secret-between-us-82970

SOURCE Hidden Gem Entertainment