SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Summer Music Festival will return Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14, 2026 for three exciting days of sunshine and country music. The festival, which takes place annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, will include new VIP experiences, sponsor activations, gourmet food options, festival camping and a blockbuster lineup of over 20 nationally-recognized performers.

The 2026 schedule of performances scheduled for the Chevrolet Silverado Main Stage and the Redwood Credit Union Stage include:

Keith Urban, Cole Swindell, Koe Wetzel to Headline Northern California's Country Summer Music Festival

Cole Swindell, headlining on Friday, June 12 with Nate Smith, Dasha, BRELAND, Morgan Myles, and Goose Gossett

Keith Urban, headlining on Saturday, June 13 with Chase Matthew, Ingrid Andress, Kelsey Hart, John Morgan, Erin Kinsey, Dusty Black, Harper Grace, and Dustin Saylor

Koe Wetzel , headlining on Sunday, June 14 with Tyler Braden, Bayker Blankenship, Taylor Demp, Aaron Watson, Tyler Halverson, Kruse Brothers, and Ariel Jean

Single-day tickets are now on sale, with general admission tickets starting at $85 for a single day. Three day tickets are also available starting at $225. "We are looking forward to three incredible days of great music in wine country." Drew Jacoby, an Executive Producer for the festival, said. "Whether you are joining us for one day or all three, we know this year's line-up will deliver one of our best festivals to date."

Upgraded ticket options include elevated VIP experiences such as the popular Country Club, an exclusive area in Saralee and Richard's Barn with a private cash bar, indoor restrooms and a fully catered dinner offered daily, and the return of the Kaiser Permanente viewing deck. Pit passes, now called the Platinum Pit, will include a hospitality area with snacks, drinks, a tented picnic area, dedicated bar service and a restroom. Tent camping and RV parking will also return for those who want to stay on-site.

All available tickets, VIP upgrades, and parking passes can be purchased by visiting countrysummer.com . Listed ticket prices are inclusive of fees. Additionally, single-day general admission tickets can be purchased at Friedman's Home Improvement locations for a special price of $80 in honor of the retailer's 80th anniversary.

The three-day festival, which debuted in 2014, and was named to Newsweek's Reader's Choice Top 10 Best Outdoor Music Festivals in 2025, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12. The festival attracts country music fans from around Northern California and the greater U.S. The date of the show, June 12-14 is earlier than in past years, a move organizers hope will allow for a large crowd and more moderate temperatures.

Country Summer Music Festival is a destination music festival held annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA. Country Summer is proudly sponsored by The Bay Area Chevy Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Kaiser Permanente, Jack Daniels, Sonoma Clean Power, Bud Light, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Friedman's Home Improvement, Tequila Herradura, Golden State Cider, J & J Auto Body Santa Rosa, Pape Material Handling, the U.S. Marines, Mountain Mike's Pizza, Ageless Image Skin, The Publican and KIN. For information on becoming a partner in 2026, please contact [email protected]

About Country Summer Music Festival

Country Summer Music Festival is a destination music festival held annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. In addition to nationally-recognized country artists, fans can enjoy food and beverage vendors worthy of the festival's wine country roots, as well as games and activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Press Contact:

Amy Tesconi

7078067236

https://countrysummer.com/

SOURCE Country Summer Music Festival