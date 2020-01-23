Keith Urban Live - Las Vegas Adds Four New Dates At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

Previously announced performance dates are:

April 2020: 24, 25

July 2020: 10, 11

August 2020: 7, 8

November 2020: 20, 21

Urban is one of the world's most electrifying live performers in music today. His concerts are critically hailed the world over and feature many of his 24 chart-topping songs including Graffiti U's "Coming Home," Ripcord's "Wasted Time" and "The Fighter," his mega hits "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Stupid Boy" and seminal No. 1's including "Somebody Like You," "Days Go By" and "Long Hot Summer." Never knowing what will happen next, crowds have seen Urban performing with fans, with special guests, giving away used show guitars and performing solos perched atop audience seating.

General ticket prices beginning at $69, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office. Members of The 'Ville, Keith Urban's official fan club, will have access to a presale beginning Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card for Urban's performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. PT.

The current ACM Entertainer of the Year and four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban released "We Were," his first new single of 2019 in May of 2019. "We Were" quickly entered the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, marking his 40th Top 10 song. It comes after the 2018 release of Graffiti U and his acclaimed "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR," which played to more than 1 million fans in seven countries on three continents. Besides four GRAMMY Awards, Urban has won 13 Country Music Association Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, four People's Choice Awards and four American Music Awards. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

