Keith Urban Live - Las Vegas Returns To The Colosseum At Caesars Palace Sept. 17 - 25

Keith Urban astounds audiences with a show designed for The Colosseum, packed with hit songs, explosive showmanship and signature unpredictability. The shows are a once-in-a-lifetime concert event – an arena-sized production in a theater setting, up close and personal. Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas utilizes The Colosseum's new general admission capability on the main floor, creating a dynamic and reimagined fan experience for the landmark venue.

Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas Sept. performances going on sale are:

September 2021: Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of The 'Ville, Keith Urban's official fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card for Urban's performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Sunday, June 6 at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $69, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas. Shows begin at 8 p.m.

Urban is one of the world's most electrifying live performers in music today. His concerts have become legendary - as unpredictable as they are explosive - and his authenticity, talent and drive are why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. Never knowing what will happen next, crowds have seen Urban performing with fans, with special guests, giving away used show guitars and performing solos perched atop audience seating. An explosive experience of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship, Urban's concerts connect to and touch every soul regardless of the venue or its size.

This year will bring new music from Urban's latest studio release, The Speed of Now Part 1, an album which marks his fourth in an historic streak of simultaneous No. 1 album debuts in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Not only will his shows feature debut performances of songs from the album, including his current single "One Too Many" with P!nk, they'll be highlighted by many of his 24 chart-topping hits including Graffiti U's "Coming Home," Ripcord's "Wasted Time" and "The Fighter," his mega hits "Blue Ain't Your Color," and seminal No. 1's including "Somebody Like You," "Days Go By" and "Long Hot Summer."

A four-time GRAMMY© Award winner, Urban has also won 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Keith Urban, Usher, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues.

