Keith W. Anderson Joins American Well as Chief Financial Officer

"I'm pleased to welcome Keith onboard," said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and CEO of American Well. "He has an exceptional track record of advising leading healthcare companies in transformational transactions and his strong leadership skills, M&A expertise and deep knowledge of both healthcare and finance make him a fantastic addition to the American Well team."

Anderson previously served as Managing Director and a member of the healthcare investment banking team at Piper Jaffray. Prior to this, he led the healthcare information technology efforts at investment banks in both New York and London. He was a CPA at Ernst & Young working in Chicago and London in the audit and M&A groups and graduated from the University of Notre Dame with degrees in accounting and theology. He also received an MBA from the University of Michigan.

"American Well is a company that is disrupting the medium of healthcare delivery," said Keith Anderson. "While on the surface American Well is solving the problem of healthcare provider supply and demand imbalance, the Company has built a comprehensive platform solution based on a collaborative ecosystem that will redefine the future of healthcare delivery. The number of key global strategic partnerships American Well has curated over the past six months is noteworthy and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team, as they continue to write the next chapter of this company's exciting journey."

About American Well



American Well is the leading telehealth platform in the United States, connecting the nation's largest hospitals, insurers, employers, and consumer electronics companies for the purpose of delivering healthcare anywhere. Highly-rated by KLAS for "ease of use" in the 2017 Telehealth Virtual Care Platforms report,* American Well is transforming healthcare by creating a first-of-its kind telehealth marketplace, the Exchange™, to deliver medical care seamlessly through technology. With its strong partnerships in the U.S. and global markets, as well as its direct-to-consumer service Amwell®, the company connects millions of people to the doctors they trust for live video visits for everything from urgent care to chronic care management and healthy living.

American Well's software platform has the built-in capability for hospitals and healthcare providers to deliver care digitally, reaching beyond geography, with wrap around turn-key services to extend care beyond the four walls of a hospital and into the hands of consumers. With a decade of experience, American Well powers telehealth solutions for over 130 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 7,000 employers, covering over 150 million lives, and helping 1 in 3 Americans get the care they need, when and where they need it most. For more information, please visit AmericanWell.com.

American Well, Amwell and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

*Telehealth Virtual Care Platforms 2017, September 2017, © KLAS 2018 www.klasresearch.com

