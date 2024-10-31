KEKAINANI AT HOAKALEI: A NEW CHAPTER OF LUXURY LIVING BEGINS IN 'EWA BEACH, HAWAI'I

'EWA BEACH, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haseko recently launched sales for Kekainani at Hoakalei in 'Ewa Beach on the island of O'ahu. This new collection of 32 luxury homes is the final phase of the acclaimed Kuapapa neighborhood, perched above One'ula Beach. With breathtaking panoramic ocean views, including some vistas that stretch to the iconic Diamond Head, Kekainani promises to redefine luxury living in Hawai'i.

Kekainani at Hoakalei is located in ‘Ewa Beach on the island of O‘ahu.

The homes, ranging from approximately 2,400 to over 4,000 square feet, are meticulously crafted to blend modern sophistication with the timeless allure of Hawai'i's natural beauty. Each home features expansive floor plans designed to maximize comfort and elegance, with seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces that invite the beauty of the island into every room. The homes range from about $2.5 million to the high $3 millions.

Hoakalei Resort, which welcomed its first homeowners in 2008, is now a thriving community with four residential neighborhoods: Ka Makana at Hoakalei, Kīpuka at Hoakalei, Lei Paukū at Hoakalei, and Kuapapa at Hoakalei. The resort also features the Hoakalei Country Club, home to an Ernie Els-designed 18-hole golf course, and three cultural preserves managed by the Hoakalei Cultural Foundation.

The recently opened Wai Kai recreation and lifestyle venue further enhances the resort's appeal, offering a vibrant hub of activity for families. It includes the Wai Kai Wave, the first deep-water standing surf wave in Hawai'i, the new Wai Kai AquaVenture floating playground, the Wai Kai Lagoon for water recreation like stand-up paddling and kayaking, and a variety of dining options. Wai Kai has also quickly become a popular destination, known for its Weekly Farmers Market featuring local farmers, crafters, and food trucks.

Beyond the resort, residents will find themselves just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options in 'Ewa Beach. With easy access to major highways, the community is perfectly positioned for those who desire both tranquility and connectivity.

Potential homebuyers can learn more at www.Kekainani.com.

About Haseko

As a developer of residential, commercial and resort properties in Hawai'i since 1973, Haseko and its affiliated companies have built a solid reputation for high-quality projects and a genuine commitment to the community. For more information, visit www.haseko.com .

SOURCE Haseko Development, Inc.