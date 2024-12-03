Keke's Breakfast Cafe Accelerates National Growth with New Locations in 2025, Marking Bold Evolution for Emerging Breakfast Leader

Florida-born breakfast favorite eyes greater nationwide expansion with over 140 cafes in development as brand unveils fresh identity and cafe innovation

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keke's Breakfast Cafe, the rapidly expanding breakfast and brunch destination beloved for its freshly made classics and welcoming atmosphere, recently announced an ambitious growth plan for new cafes in 2025 and beyond, targeting a wider nationwide footprint with over 140 cafes under development agreement. The announcement comes as the Florida-born brand reveals a transformative refresh of its restaurant design and brand identity, building on momentum from successful launches in four new states by this year's end.

National Growth

In 2024, Keke's Breakfast Cafe, driven by its belief that everyone deserves a fresh start to the day, expanded beyond Florida into Nashville, Tennessee, Sunnyvale, California, and Highlands Ranch, Colorado. New cafes in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Nevada will open by early 2025. With over 140 development agreements in place, Keke's Breakfast Cafe is positioned for further expansion nationwide, targeting 25-30% annual growth.

"The warm reception from the folks in Tennessee, Colorado, and California has shown us that Keke's Breakfast Cafe appeal stretches well beyond Florida," said David Schmidt, president of Keke's Breakfast Cafe. "This momentum has not only kickstarted our expansion into four new states but also energized our robust franchise network, where we're actively recruiting talented, passionate entrepreneurs to join us in our journey to bring the best breakfast on the block across America."

Brand Refresh & Innovation

Branding: Keke's Breakfast Cafe unveils its new, unique visual identity, including a refreshed logo, a new secondary mark that resembles an orange as a nod to the brand's Florida roots, and an updated color palette and fonts. The creative revamp conveys Keke's Breakfast Cafe's commitment to quality and gives the brand a fresh look to drive further cafe and franchise growth.

Cafe Design Evolution : The Hendersonville, Tennessee location that opened near Nashville in summer 2024 debuted Keke's Breakfast Cafe's refreshed design concept. The new look, featuring brighter decor and Florida -inspired motifs, is being rolled out to all new locations and serves as the foundation for a comprehensive remodel program, starting with the chain's high-traffic Doctor Phillips cafe in Orlando .

: The location that opened near in summer 2024 debuted Keke's Breakfast Cafe's refreshed design concept. The new look, featuring brighter decor and -inspired motifs, is being rolled out to all new locations and serves as the foundation for a comprehensive remodel program, starting with the chain's high-traffic Doctor Phillips cafe in . Investment: Technology investment and menu innovation will optimize the Keke's Breakfast Cafe experience for all guests, franchisees, and team members, ensuring that the unique culture and admirable consistency remain the top priorities. A new website has launched, and the brand is rolling out a more stable off-premise ordering software. Multiple locations are testing a new point-of-sale and kitchen-display system that elevates day-to-day operations for Keke's team members. Redesigned kid's menus, seasonal menu testing, and expanded beverage offerings add menu quality and quantity that will excite new guests and loyal regulars alike.

Franchise Opportunities

With increased demand across the casual brunch and morning dining sectors, Keke's Breakfast Cafe presents attractive national franchising opportunities in this trending category. The company is seeking new franchisees to partner with and drive further expansion. Prospective franchisees interested in learning more about franchising opportunities with Keke's Breakfast Cafe can contact the company at kekes.com/contact and submit a "Franchise Inquiries Contact Us" form.

Award Wins

Keke's Breakfast Cafe has the "Winning Recipe" according to Blackbox Intelligence, leading the competitive set in service, cleanliness, and food scores with high intent to return. Additionally, Keke's Breakfast Cafe brought home its share of hardware. Accolades the company proudly received this year include:

One of Nation's Restaurant News' 100 Under 100: Emerging Restaurant Chains

Best Pancakes in Florida by iHeart Radio

by Best Breakfast Joint in Tampa by Tampa Magazine

by Best Breakfast Spot by South Lake Chamber of Commerce

Best Breakfast Restaurant in Boca Raton, FL

Runner-Up Best Breakfast Spot in Orlando by Orlando Weekly

by One of Sarasota's Best Breakfasts by Sarasota Magazine.

About Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Keke's Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-born restaurant chain specializing in breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites. Known for its freshly made meals, Keke's offers a wide range of options, including pancakes, waffles, omelets, and other classic dishes. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and excellent customer service, Keke's Breakfast Cafe provides a welcoming and relaxed dining experience for customers of all ages. The cafe currently operates in Florida, Tennessee, Colorado and California, with other locations in multiple U.S. states slated in the near future. For more information, please visit www.kekes.com and follow Keke's on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

