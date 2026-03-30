Kekst CNC Appoints Lyndsey Estin Co-Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kekst CNC, a leading global strategic communications consultancy, today has appointed Lyndsey Estin Co-Chief Executive Officer. Estin will lead Kekst CNC's U.S. operations, working alongside Richard Campbell, the firm's London-based Co-CEO who leads its non-U.S. operations. She succeeds Jeremy Fielding, who will join a major public company in an in-house role.

Lyndsey Estin, Co-CEO, Kekst CNC

Over the past two decades with the firm, Estin held a range of senior management roles, while expanding Kekst CNC's footprint in leading-edge areas of strategic and crisis counsel. Alongside work in M&A, shareholder activism, and complex financial communications, she founded and leads the firm's U.S. cybersecurity practice and plays a key role in its AI communications advisory work, including in collaboration with Kekst CNC's parent company Publicis Groupe.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Groupe, said, "Beyond her decades of experience across financial communications, M&A, and crisis counsel, Lyndsey has established herself as a trusted advisor and leader at the forefront of AI and cybersecurity, earning her the deep trust of her clients, colleagues and industry partners. She has been early in recognizing how emerging technologies reshape risk, reputation, and communications, guiding industry leaders as they define their narratives amid rapid internal and external transformation. I know that alongside Richard she will lead the teams to new heights."

"For more than five decades, Kekst CNC has been a leader in strategic communications, helping our clients realize critical business objectives and manage complex challenges," Estin said. "Today, that also means partnering with them through a period of heightened global change driven by technological advancements and other emerging risks and opportunities. I look forward to working with our global team to continue delivering the highest level of insights and tailored counsel for our clients across our core areas of strategic and financial communications."

"I thank Jeremy for his effective leadership as Co-CEO over the past decade and as a member of the Kekst CNC team for 27 years," continued Estin. "He led our successful transition from founder generation to an enduring institution and created significant momentum for future growth. We wish him tremendous success in his exciting new role."

Jeremy Fielding commented, "Lyndsey has for years provided clients with superior judgment and a unique ability to anticipate what lies ahead. I know that Lyndsey and the Kekst CNC team will continue to be a pioneering force in strategic and financial communications and maintain the singular values that have made our firm the best strategic communications partner for our clients."

About Kekst CNC

For more than 50 years, Kekst CNC has defined strategic and financial communications, partnering with companies, institutions, and leaders to capture opportunities, address their most complex challenges, and enhance their reputations. Measuring success by the impact of our counsel and longevity of client relationships, the firm's more than 300 professionals across 15 global offices deliver unparalleled judgment, tailored strategies, and best‑in‑class execution. Kekst CNC is the global strategic communications consultancy of Publicis Groupe, which brings complementary expertise across marketing, brand communications, and digital transformation. Learn more at www.kekstcnc.com.

Media Contact

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Kekst CNC

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SOURCE Kekst CNC