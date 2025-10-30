KELA Introduces National Cyber Resilience Suite to Support Government and Law Enforcement in Countering Cyber Threats

Intelligence-driven solution helps nations monitor APTs, protect critical sectors, and conduct cybercrime investigations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA, a global leader in cyber threat intelligence and external threat exposure management, today announced the launch of its National Cyber Resilience Suite, a solution designed for governments, national CERTs, and law enforcement agencies to strengthen their defenses against nation-state actors and organized cybercrime.

New data from KELA reiterates that governments and critical sectors worldwide are facing a growing number of cyberattacks. In addition to increased hacktivism and advanced persistent threats, KELA has seen 2,332 ransomware attacks, between January 1 and September 1, 2025, targeting critical sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy, transportation, and financial services; this represents 50% of all ransomware attacks in 2025 and is 34% higher than last year.

The National Cyber Resilience Suite is intended to help combat these growing challenges and brings together KELA's proprietary data lake and intelligence data fusion capabilities, powered by AI-driven cyber analysts, designed to meet the operational needs of national defense and security organizations. It also provides strategic threat visibility, early warning, and investigative tools to help governments reduce risk and protect national assets.

The suite includes:

Nation-State Threat Actor Monitoring – Monitoring APT campaigns, adversary C2 (Command & Control) infrastructure, and potential victims to support early detection of risks.





– Monitoring APT campaigns, adversary C2 (Command & Control) infrastructure, and potential victims to support early detection of risks. Securing Critical Sectors – Monitoring key industries, identifying vulnerable assets, compromised services and identities and sharing intelligence to help protect critical sectors such as energy, finance, defense, and telecommunications.





– Monitoring key industries, identifying vulnerable assets, compromised services and identities and sharing intelligence to help protect critical sectors such as energy, finance, defense, and telecommunications. Empowering Cyber Threat Investigations – Providing profiling and investigation tools, facilitating dark web evidence gathering and allowing law enforcement and intelligence teams to investigate cybercrime networks securely and effectively.

"Governments today are facing cyber threats that demand the same attention as traditional security challenges," said David Carmiel, CEO, KELA. "With the launch of our National Cyber Resilience Suite, KELA is giving nations the intelligence framework needed to understand, prepare for, and respond to these threats — fighting AI-powered adversaries with AI-driven defense."

Backed by KELA's Unique Intelligence and Experience

KELA's suite combines its proprietary cybercrime data lake, established modules—including APT Intelligence, Control, Accounts Explorer, Investigate, and Threat Actors—and AI-driven cyber analysts that empower users to act on intelligence with speed and clarity:

Comprehensive data access to closed cybercrime communities, botnets, and dark web markets.





to closed cybercrime communities, botnets, and dark web markets. Contextualized intelligence that turns indicators into practical defense strategies.





that turns indicators into practical defense strategies. Flexible deployment, enabling national agencies to use the suite fully or focus on specific requirements.

The National Cyber Resilience Suite is now available for governments, CERTs, and law enforcement agencies. A new report on the growing threats targeting critical infrastructure is also available here.

About KELA Cyber

KELA is a leading cyber threat intelligence (CTI) and external attack surface management (EASM) provider, empowering organizations to stop threats before they materialize. With a decade of intelligence powering its data lake, KELA's platform delivers real-time, actionable insights for end-to-end threat exposure reduction. Trusted by global enterprises and government agencies, KELA helps security teams proactively detect, prioritize, and mitigate cyber threats with unmatched precision and speed. Learn more at www.kelacyber.com. www.kelacyber.com.

