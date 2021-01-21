KELA Joins Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) as a Gold Sponsor in a Mission to Support National Cyber Security

"The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) is thrilled to welcome KELA, targeted cyber intelligence, as a CSFI Gold Sponsor! KELA provides measurable, clear results in the domain of cyber intelligence. KELA's ability to produce relevant, actionable intelligence is highly effective. KELA's Gold Sponsorship support will enable CSFI to continue to support our American cybersecurity posture and that of our allies," says Paul de Souza, CSFI Founder and President.

About KELA

An award-winning Dark Net threat intelligence firm, KELA's mission is to provide 100% actionable intelligence on threats emerging from the Dark Net. Our success is based on a unique integration of our proprietary automated technologies and qualified intelligence experts. For more information, visit www.ke-la.com.

About CSFI

The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) is a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha, NE, and in Washington, DC, with a mission "to provide Cyber Warfare awareness, guidance, and security solutions through collaboration, education, volunteer work, and training to assist the US Government, US Military, Commercial Interests, and International Partners." CSFI was born out of the collaboration of dozens of experts, and today CSFI is comprised of a large community of nearly 139,000 Cyber Security and Cyber Warfare professionals from the government, military, private sector, and academia. Visit http://www.csfi.us to learn more.

