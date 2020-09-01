KELA Names Ayesha Prakash as Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA, an award-winning Dark Net threat intelligence provider, has announced the joining of Ayesha Prakash – an internationally recognized leader in cyber security sales, partnerships, and global go-to-market initiatives – to KELA's management team. Prakash joins KELA to build and evolve the company's strategic alliances and expand KELA's global engagement with channel and technology partners.

Nir Barak, CEO and Founder of KELA, said, "We're honored to have Ayesha on board with us. I'm confident that Ayesha's past fifteen years of achievements combined with her superb talent will make her a significant asset to the team. She's clearly a highly experienced sales & partnerships leader within the cybersecurity industry, and well advanced within the cyber intelligence space. I'm sure that Ayesha will succeed in her new role and will integrate perfectly into the company's momentum."

Upon accepting her new position at KELA, Ayesha Prakash said, "I noticed that KELA is a particularly unique Dark Net threat intelligence provider from the moment we began engagement. I'm looking forward to incorporating my knowledge and expertise with KELA's existing capabilities to be able to help the company expand its strategic partnerships around the world. It's clear to me that KELA serves as a true partner to all of their clients. Offering that same commitment to our forthcoming partners, will without a doubt yield many successful and long-term trusted partners for KELA."

An accomplished executive with more than 15 years of experience across IT and cybersecurity industries, Prakash has extensive experience driving global business development and marketing efforts in the cybersecurity space. Prior to joining KELA, Prakash developed an impressive track record in leadership positions across different areas of the cyber industry. Prakash has previously held prestigious positions, such as Head of Global Channels & Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer at leading cyber intelligence firms. Earlier this year, CRN named Ayesha as part of their renowned 2020 Channel Chief & 2020 Women of the Channel lists. Ayesha has been honored for three consecutive years on CRN's Women of the Channel list and was awarded a Top Gun 51 designation from Channel Partners Online. Ayesha serves on the board for the Cybersecurity Program for Pace University, Ithaca College, and Rutgers University. Prakash is also an active participant in the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Women in Cyber (WiSys), and the Alliance of Channel Women.

