KELA Partners with Vertosoft as Key Distributor for Delivering Actionable Cyber Threat Intelligence to the US Public Sector

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA , the leading provider of actionable cyber threat intelligence, is pleased to announce its distribution agreement with Vertosoft, a high-value distributor specializing in innovative and emerging technology solutions. This strategic partnership aims to deliver 100% real, actionable, timely, and contextual intelligence about cyber threats to the US public sector. By joining forces, KELA will gain access to Vertosoft's extensive network of contract vehicles at the Federal, State, and Local levels, as well as their trusted public sector partners.

Commenting on the partnership, Cara Maqsodi, Government Sales Director at KELA, said: "We are excited to make our cyber intelligence platform accessible to additional US federal, state, and local organizations and partners. Our goal is to deliver real-time, actionable intelligence to those who tirelessly guard our nation and work towards making this world a better place every single day. With our platform, customers can access risk-free and anonymous real-time data straight from KELA's unique proprietary data lake, covering valid cybercrime sources, while meeting legal and compliance requirements without exposing their scope."

KELA's comprehensive Cyber Intelligence Platform consists of various modules tailored to accommodate the different roles within organizations. These modules include:

Monitor: Automatically monitors an organization's cybercrime attack surface, providing targeted threat alerts aimed directly at the organization.

Investigate: Empowers analysts to conduct thorough top-down and bottom-up intelligence investigations on targets, topics, groups, and more.

Elite, Nation-State APT Intelligence Hub: Offers in-depth analysis of large volumes of data about active nation-state/state-sponsored APTs, including behavioral patterns, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), tools in use, IoCs, attribution, and targets. This information is sourced from KELA's unique proprietary data lake, covering data cybercrime sources and publicly available data.

By integrating these and other modules, KELA's platform offers an end-to-end solution that empowers government, intelligence, and law enforcement organizations with actionable insights and findings. These insights enhance investigations, neutralize threats, and prioritize security operations.

Furthermore, KELA's Cyber Intelligence Platform supports organizations in adjusting their Zero Trust policies to counter new tactics and techniques employed by cybercriminals. This adaptability ensures the continued effectiveness of cybersecurity measures, which is crucial for the public sector.

Vertosoft is thrilled to announce its partnership with KELA and the introduction of its cutting-edge cyber intelligence platform. Jay Colavita, Founder of Vertosoft stated, "We are excited to offer KELA's advanced cyber intelligence platform to our esteemed customers, empowering them with real-time insights and robust solutions. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing them with exceptional technology solutions that support intelligence and compliance requirements."

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

For more information visit vertosoft.com .

About KELA

An award-winning cybercrime threat intelligence firm, KELA's mission is to provide 100% real, actionable intelligence on threats emerging from the cybercrime underground, to support the prevention of digital crimes. Our success is based on a unique integration of our proprietary automated technologies and qualified intelligence experts. Trusted worldwide, our technology infiltrates hidden underground places and thoroughly monitors, hunts, and mitigates digital cyber threats to uncover real risks and allow proactive protection. KELA's tailored threat visibility, combined with cybercrime attack surface intelligence, arms you with highly contextualized intelligence, as seen from the eyes of attackers, thus enabling proactive network defense.

For more information visit kelacyber.com .

