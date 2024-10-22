Kelchner's Unveils Two New Authentic Sauce Flavors: Yum Yum Dipping Sauce & Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelchner Food Products, a portfolio brand of Huntsinger Farms, Inc.- the world's largest grower and processor of horseradish – debuted two irresistible new sauces: Yum Yum Dipping Sauce and Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce. Known for elevating everyday meals, Kelchner's brings vibrant flavors and versatility to kitchens everywhere.

Call for Authentic Flavors

According to Tastewise, a leading national food researcher, consumers are increasingly seeking authentic flavors that bring a sense of connection to the heritage of each dish. Tastewise tracked a 28% year-over-year growth in discussions about seafood, between July 2022 and July 2024. Kelchner's Yum Yum Dipping Sauce and Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce are delivering on this trend, offering genuine taste experiences for your favorite seafood meals.

Both sauces are gluten-free, Kosher, and made without artificial preservatives, continuing Kelchner's family tradition of crafting sauces that deliver exceptional flavor and taste.

Yum Yum Dipping Sauce: A Versatile Flavor Booster

Kelchner's Yum Yum Dipping Sauce is a sweet and creamy sauce that features a flavorful blend of cayenne pepper, garlic, and paprika, inspired by those served in Japanese steakhouses. Its rich flavor profile will make it a favorite for a variety of dishes, including shrimp, sushi, grilled meats, or even French fries. This great-tasting sauce can also enhance roasted vegetables, tacos, or sandwiches.

Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce: Bold, Coastal Flavor in Every Bite

For seafood lovers, Kelchner's Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce brings the aromatic, savory flavors of an East Coast seafood boil such as bay, celery, onion, and garlic with notes of butter and a slight spiciness straight to your kitchen. Whether used as a marinade or finishing sauce, it perfectly complements dishes with shellfish, sausage, corn, and potatoes, adding the essence of coastal cooking to grilled or roasted seafood.

"Our team is focused on delivering bold, authentic flavors with quality ingredients our families and customers love," said Eric Rygg, President of Huntsinger Farms. "These sauces are the result of hard work from our team members across the company, along with our Zing Masters™, who ensure every product meets our high standards for flavor."

Availability

Kelchner's Yum Yum Dipping Sauce and Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce are now available at select retailers, including Giant Food, Giant, Shaw's, Weis, and more. Both products can also be purchased online through Instacart at www.instacart.com/store/brands/kelchners.

About Kelchner Food Products

Kelchner Food Products, part of Huntsinger Farms, Inc., has been producing horseradish and specialty sauces since 1938. Inspired by family recipes and focused on freshness, the brand introduced its line of marinades and sauces in 2018. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.kelchnershorseradish.com .

SOURCE Kelchner Food Products