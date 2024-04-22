Kele Companies Welcomes Jonathan Collins as New Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Innovative Digital Development

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kele, Inc., a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC, today announced that Jonathan Collins has joined the company as their new Chief Marketing Officer.

Collins is an accomplished leader and executive with significant digital marketing and eCommerce expertise. For over 20 years, Collins has honed his craft and made positive impacts in distribution-based businesses such as Grainger, Arrow Electronics, and PartsTown Unlimited.

"We are excited to welcome Jonathan Collins as our new Chief Marketing Officer," said President and CEO Danny Lyons. "Jonathan brings a wealth of experience in digital marketing and executive leadership to Kele. His expertise will drive our digital innovation forward, continuously enhancing our customers' experience."

Collins is joining Kele during a time of tremendous growth in both their commercial and industrial businesses. Kele recently acquired AC Controls and AC Technical Services ("ACC") in Concord, NC which has been a natural fit with their other industrial offerings—Lesman Instrument Company and A-tech Inc. In addition to maintaining and growing Kele's overall marketing and digital platforms, Collins will focus on company-wide integration efforts and creating ways to leverage strategic growth.

"I am excited to join the next chapter of Kele's growth," said Collins. "I'm ready to get to work and help the organization achieve both our marketing and digital ambitions."

Collins is a Chicago native. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts from DePaul University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame. Collins has made it a point to give back and does so by serving as a board member for the Notre Dame Deloitte Center for Ethical Leadership, where students are informed, equipped, and inspired to be value-based leaders and the HWC Executive Leadership Board that focuses on assisting high-potential minorities' become leaders in the public school system.

Kele, Inc. is a leading distributor of Commercial and Industrial Automation products and controls solutions globally. Kele serves the Commercial and Industrial Automation markets with more than 300 brands and 3+ million parts in stock, including actuators, gauges, relays, sensors, switches, transmitters, valves, and more. Value-added services include custom panel assembly, specialized sourcing, and technical support. Kele is a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC of Little Rock, Ark.

