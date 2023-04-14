Kele, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

Appointment of Danny Lyons to CEO of Kele, Inc.

Existing CEO Richard Campbell will remain as Executive Chairman

Appointment of Rob Benson to President of Kele Commercial

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kele, Inc. ("Kele" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC, today announced recent leadership changes to position the business for continued success. Effective immediately, the Board has appointed Danny Lyons to CEO. Mr. Lyons will assume the responsibilities of outgoing President and CEO, Richard Campbell, who will remain with the Company as Executive Chairman and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Campbell will remain actively involved in the Company's M&A strategy, key stakeholder relationships and corporate strategy.

The Stephens Group is grateful for Mr. Campbell's leadership over the last six years. He has helped grow the business both organically and inorganically, built out a high-quality executive leadership team, executed various strategic initiatives, and entered new markets. Grant Jones, Managing Director at The Stephens Group, said, "Richard has been an excellent partner to The Stephens Group and we are both pleased and proud of how Richard has helped Kele push to the next level."

"It has been a great privilege to lead the Kele team over the past six years and I'm proud of what we have accomplished in that time. I look forward to my role as Executive Chairman as we continue to build value in the Kele platform," said Mr. Campbell.

Danny Lyons has been appointed CEO from CFO. Mr. Lyons has served as the CFO of Kele for over four years and previously served as Kele's corporate controller for three years between 2014 and 2017. In addition to maintaining overall financial discipline, Lyons has focused on M&A integration, leading distribution and manufacturing operations from 2020-2023, and paving the way for strategic growth. He has led the efforts for an aggressive acquisition plan and executed and integrated four acquisitions since rejoining in 2018.

"We couldn't be happier to appoint Danny as CEO of Kele. He has been an integral part of the Kele story and a key contributor to Kele's recent growth and success," said Mr. Jones. "Danny not only brings a tremendous balance of financial experience and strategic skill, he also understands the markets in which Kele operates and where the Company is headed."

"I am honored to succeed Richard and lead Kele. Kele is a unique business with a 40-year history of delivering exceptional value to its customers in the commercial and industrial automation markets. I look forward to working with The Stephens Group and Kele team as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives and further our mission of simplifying the supply chain through unparalleled technical support, industry-leading technology, and world class logistics," said Lyons.

Lyons began his career as an auditor for BDO USA before moving to KPMG. He worked with multiple private equity-owned clients, which paved the way for his first stint at Kele.

Lyons is a Memphis native. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Mississippi State University and master's degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi.

The Company is also pleased to announce a leadership reorganization of the Kele Commercial and Kele Industrial business units. Effective immediately, Rob Benson will be promoted to President of Kele Commercial, reporting directly to Danny Lyons and managing the P&L for all aspects of the building automation business. Mr. Benson's most recent role was Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Lyons added, "Rob's 35+ years of industry experience and his success driving growth at Kele make him well-suited for this expanded leadership role."

Mike DeLacluyse will remain President of Kele Industrial reporting directly to Danny Lyons. Under Mike's leadership, Kele's industrial business has grown rapidly, both organically and through acquisition.

About Kele, Inc.

Kele, Inc. is a leading distributor of Commercial and Industrial Automation products and controls solutions globally. Kele serves the $275+ billion Commercial and Industrial Automation markets with more than 300 brands and 3+ million parts in stock, including sensors, transmitters, switches, gauges, valves, actuators, relays, and more. Value-added services include custom panel assembly, specialized sourcing, and technical support. Strategically headquartered in America's logistics hub, Memphis, Tenn., and with regional locations organized under the Kele Companies umbrella in Boston, Seattle, Portland, Ore., Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Austin, Texas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Okla., Chicago and Milwaukee, Kele provides building automation and industrial customers with fast and reliable services. Kele is a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC of Little Rock, Ark. To learn more about Kele, visit kele.com.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens, Jr. and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With nearly $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, technology infrastructure and vertical software.

CONTACT:

Allie Laborde

Principal, Business Development

The Stephens Group, LLC

[email protected]

501.377.3401

John Strawn

CMO

Kele, Inc.

[email protected]

901.359.4012

SOURCE Kele, Inc.