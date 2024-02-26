Kele, Inc. Joins Forces with AC Controls

Acquisition is Kele's sixth since 2017 and strengthens industrial offering and footprint.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kele, Inc., a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC, today announced its acquisition of AC Controls and AC Technical Services ("ACC"), a distributor and rep of industrial process and combustion applications. The acquisition continues to expand Kele's footprint within the industrial automation market. ACC will become an integral part of the industrial offerings of The Kele Companies which includes Lesman Instrument Company (Bensenville, IL) and A-tech Inc. (Tulsa, OK).

Kele President and CEO Danny Lyons said, "ACC adds another leading industrial automation company to the Kele Companies. ACC is an industry leader with a focus on valve automation, field service, systems integration, and technical support. Along with its geographical coverage and strong line card, ACC is a natural fit with our Lesman Instrument and A-tech businesses."

President of Kele Industrial, Mike DeLacluyse, had this to say, "Jim and his team have done a fantastic job growing ACC into a highly respected organization and we are thrilled to have them as our partner. ACC brings us added capabilities that we look forward to expanding throughout our geographies."

"AC Controls is proud to join forces with the Kele Companies as it will provide our team with additional resources to serve our customer base. Kele's culture closely aligns with ours, creating a growth opportunity for our employees, customers, and vendors," said AC Controls President, Jim Borders.

AC Controls offers systems integration services, field technical services, and distribution of industrial controls, instrumentation, and valves. The company serves customers in the process and power industries in the southeast. This marks Kele's sixth acquisition in the last six years.

About Kele, Inc.

Kele, Inc. is a leading distributor of Commercial and Industrial Automation products and controls solutions globally. Kele serves the Commercial and Industrial Automation markets with more than 300 brands and 3+ million parts in stock, including actuators, gauges, relays, sensors, switches, transmitters, valves, and more. Value-added services include custom panel assembly, specialized sourcing, and technical support. Kele is a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC of Little Rock, Ark. To learn more about Kele, visit kele.com .

About AC Controls

AC Controls has been providing superior products and services for process and combustion applications since 1960. They offer process and combustion systems integration services, field technical services, and distribution of industrial controls, instrumentation, and valves to the process and power industries. They also offer a comprehensive suite of engineered solutions tailored to their customers' needs through a wide range of services. Value added services range from cutting-edge panel design, valve automation, and instrument configuration and calibration services to expert heat trace design and custom hardware solutions. Learn more about AC Controls at accontrols.com.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With over $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, technology infrastructure and vertical software.

