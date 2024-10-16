Kellanova & The Global FoodBanking Network Partner to Ensure Better Days for Children

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Food Day, we invited our partners at The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) to share how the contribution and support of organizations like Kellanova helps ensure children around the world have the food they need. Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company) is a founding member of GFN.

Kellanova and GFN Partner to Ensure Better Days for Children

Bylined by: Jason Woods, managing editor, The Global FoodBanking Network

It's critical for children to get the nutrition they need during their first 1,000 days — if a child lacks adequate nutrition during this crucial window of development, the adverse consequences may last a lifetime.

The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is partnering with Kellanova (maker of Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts® and more) to ensure children around the world have the foods they need to grow and thrive.

Within our Network, 39 food banks in 33 countries implement at least one child hunger program. GFN supports these programs by offering information, resources, capacity-building grants, and links to experts, best practices, and partner organizations like Kellanova.

Child hunger programs look different depending on the needs of the community. For example, school meal programs provide breakfast and/or lunch to children during the school day. Summer or holiday food programs provide meals to children during the summer or holidays when they cannot rely on school meals. And nutrition education programs provide opportunities for children to learn more about different types of food, healthy eating habits, and social and cultural aspects of food and eating.

In South Africa, GFN partner Food Forward SA (FFSA) implements a maternal health program that ensures pregnant and lactating mothers living in vulnerable situations can access the nutritious food needed for the healthy growth and development of their children.

FFSA's Mother & Child Nutrition Program launched in May 2023 in Eastern Cape and Western Cape and has since expanded the program nationally. Through the initiative, which is supported by Kellanova funding, FFSA provides pregnant and nursing women, their children, and the whole family with food parcels containing: micronutrient-rich fresh fruit and vegetables, protein-rich products such as eggs, soya mince, peanut butter, canned beans and fish, and calcium rich-products like yogurt, as well as breakfast cereals and staples such as maize, rice, samp, and cooking oil. The program delivers 250-500 food parcels monthly.

Andy Du Plessis, FFSA's managing director, says that in South Africa, 27% of children under 5 years are stunted. Since the implementation of the program, every underweight mother and child experiencing stunting has picked up weight, and several have already exited malnutrition. "The scaling up of this program is crucial to maintain maternal and child health," he said.

In addition to FFSA's Mother & Child Nutrition Program, Kellanova supports child hunger programs run by GFN food bank partners in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Since 2006, Kellanova has invested $5.8 million in supporting GFN member food banks that are helping to fill the gaps in food security in communities worldwide through food assistance and dedicated child hunger programs. The partnership is a part of Kellanova's Better Days Promise to "advance sustainable and equitable access to food" and feed 400 million people facing hunger by 2030.

Programs like these, powered by strong partnerships, help ensure better days and brighter futures for the youngest members of our communities. For more information on GFN, visit their website.

