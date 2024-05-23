Kellanova, Albertsons join forces to fight food insecurity in southern Montana

Kellanova donates $15,000 to support Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova and Albertsons have teamed up to tackle the ongoing issue of hunger in the communities they serve. As part of its Kellanova Better Days™ Promise, Kellanova is donating $15,000 to Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools to support summertime meal programs for students in Billings.

7,000 Billings Public School students are reliant on free and reduced school meals for daytime nutrition. More than 1,000 students receive BackPack meals or access school pantries every week in Billings Public Schools for weekend and evening nutrition. Summertime meal programs are not accessible to all children for a variety of reasons.

"With 34 million people in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the need to help feed and fulfill continues," said Meigan Goodwin, Customer Team Lead – Albertsons, Kellanova. "Through our Kellanova Better Days Promise, we're committed to feeding people in need, and we're proud to partner with Albertsons to support those facing hunger in our communities."

Funds from the donation will be used to support the school district's mobile food program, Munch Mobile—a van serving 200 of Billings' neediest students each week, providing a lifeline during the vulnerable summer months. The van visits identified sites and children once per week over the summer and provides them a week's supply of nutrition, a book to read, and hygiene products as needed.

"At Albertsons, we support hunger relief in the communities where we operate," said John Colgrove, President, Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division. "We're proud to support local food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve, and we're able to do this because of the generosity of partners like Kellanova."

Through its Better Days™ Promise, Kellanova is committed to feeding 400 million people facing food insecurity by the end of 2030 through food donations and feeding programs for children.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

SOURCE Kellanova