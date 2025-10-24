Kellanova Brands Unveil Fall and Halloween Limited-Edition Treats to Celebrate the Season

Eggo®

Step into the Upside Down with Eggo's Stranger Things Limited Edition Waffles. Fans can enjoy the first-ever Strawberry Red Waffle made with colors from natural sources and Homestyle Waffles in collectible Stranger Things packaging. Eggo is giving away 11,000 boxes via Instacart (up to 11 per person*) in honor of Eleven, the show's beloved waffle lover. Don't be like Papa, and make sure to get some Eggo Waffles at select stores nationwide this October.

Rice Krispies Treats®

Pink goes good with green in this spellbinding collaboration with Universal Studios and Fandango. Rice Krispies Treats is launching a Wicked-inspired product featuring shaped sprinkles for the first time ever. Look for the Emerald Ticket inside select packs, 100 lucky fans will win a double feature: streaming access to Wicked Part 1 and four movie tickets to Wicked: For Good in theaters this November. Available at Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Dollar General, and more.

Cheez-It®

Cheez-It is bringing the crunch to Halloween with Trick-Or-Treat Pouches filled with bite-sized Cheez-It Original snacks. With 30 pouches per box and spooky seasonal packaging, they're perfect for parties, classroom celebrations, or handing out to little ghouls and goblins.

Pop-Tarts®

Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts are back and ready to warm up your mornings. This seasonal favorite delivers cozy fall flavor in every bite and is perfect for breakfast, dessert, or anytime you need a little pumpkin pick-me-up. Also hitting selves (or should we say costume racks), is the Pop-Tarts Mascot Costume returning to Spirit Halloween while supplies last. It's the sweetest way to show off your snack spirit this spooky season, and no, it's not edible!

Town House®

Score a snack touchdown with Town House Game Day Original Crackers. These football-shaped crackers deliver a salty, toasted wheat flavor that's perfect for tailgates and watch parties. Available nationwide for a limited time, so stock up before the season ends.

Pringles®

Pringles is lighting up Halloween with Glow-in-the-Dark cans and Spooky Snack Packs that are perfect for trick-or-treating or late-night munching. These eerie editions bring bold flavor and festive fun to your snack stash – just don't be surprised if they disappear before midnight.

RXBAR®

Pumpkin spice season is officially here. RXBAR's limited-edition Pumpkin Spice bar blends pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves, and other simple ingredients like egg whites for protein, dates to bind, and nuts for texture. With 12 grams of protein and no tricks, just treats. This bar is available on RXBAR.com and at retailers nationwide.

Fall never tasted so good. Celebrate the season with Kellanova's lineup of limited-edition treats before they disappear into the night!

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kellanova

