Kellanova Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K) today published its 2023 third quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kellanova.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. 

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Kellanova will also webcast a public presentation during which executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellanova will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session with publishing analysts will follow.

Live Webcast


Date:                 

Wednesday, November 8, 2023


Time:                 

9:30 am – 10:30 am ET


Presentation Slides:     

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am ET on Wednesday,
November 8, at https://investor.kellanova.com


Webcast:                         

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at
https://investor.kellanova.com


Rebroadcast 


Webcast:           

Available beginning at 1:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 8 and
for at least 90 days thereafter at https://investor.kellanova.com.   


Podcast:           

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about
1:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 8 at
https://investor.kellanova.com


Transcript:         

PDF file available for download beginning at about 9:00 am ET on
Thursday, November 9 at https://investor.kellanova.com

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods, with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®Cheez-It®Pop-Tarts®Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®RXBAR®Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

