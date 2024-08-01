Kellanova Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K) today published its 2024 second quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kellanova.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Kellanova will also webcast a public presentation during which executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellanova will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session with publishing analysts will follow.

Live Webcast

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024



Time: 9:30 am – 10:30 am ET



Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am ET on Thursday, August 1, at https://investor.kellanova.com .



Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kellanova.com .







Rebroadcast

Webcast: Available beginning at 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, August 1, and for at least 90 days thereafter at https://investor.kellanova.com .



Podcast: MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, August 1, at https://investor.kellanova.com .



Transcript: PDF file available for download beginning at about 9:00 am ET on Friday, August 2 at https://investor.kellanova.com .

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales in 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

[K-FIN] [K-ER]

SOURCE Kellanova IR