Kellanova to Webcast Two Fireside Chats

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K) will webcast two fireside chats in June of 2024. The fireside chat at Deutsche Bank's dbAccess Global Consumer Conference will be webcast live from Paris at 2:30 AM EST (8:30 AM CEST), on Thursday, June 6, 2024. A fireside chat at Evercore ISI's Consumer and Retail Conference will be webcast live at 9:30 AM EST, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Speaking on behalf of Kellanova for both events will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer.

dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2024

Live Webcast: Live webcast available at 2:30 am EST (8:30 AM CEST), Thursday, June 6 at https://investor.kellanova.com. Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 1:00 pm EST on Thursday, June 6 and remaining for at least 90 days at https://investor.kellanova.com. Transcript: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Thursday, June 6 or as soon as provided by vendor at https://investor.kellanova.com.

Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference

Live Webcast: Live audio webcast will be available at 9:30 am EST, Tuesday, June 11 at https://investor.kellanova.com. Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Tuesday, June 11 and remaining for at least 90 days at https://investor.kellanova.com. Transcript: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, June 12, or as soon as provided by vendor at https://investor.kellanova.com.

