Kellanova to Webcast Two Fireside Chats

May 29, 2024, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K) will webcast two fireside chats in June of 2024. The fireside chat at Deutsche Bank's dbAccess Global Consumer Conference will be webcast live from Paris at 2:30 AM EST (8:30 AM CEST), on Thursday, June 6, 2024. A fireside chat at Evercore ISI's Consumer and Retail Conference will be webcast live at 9:30 AM EST, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Speaking on behalf of Kellanova for both events will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer.

dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2024

Live Webcast:

Live webcast available at 2:30 am EST (8:30 AM CEST), Thursday, June 6 at https://investor.kellanova.com.

Replay Webcast:

Available beginning at about 1:00 pm EST on Thursday, June 6 and remaining for at least 90 days at https://investor.kellanova.com.

Transcript:

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Thursday, June 6 or as soon as provided by vendor at https://investor.kellanova.com.

Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference 

Live Webcast:

Live audio webcast will be available at 9:30 am EST, Tuesday, June 11 at https://investor.kellanova.com.

Replay Webcast:

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Tuesday, June 11 and remaining for at least 90 days at https://investor.kellanova.com.

Transcript:

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, June 12, or as soon as provided by vendor at https://investor.kellanova.com.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®Cheez-It®Pop-Tarts®Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®RXBAR®Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

