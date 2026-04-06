NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellari Taverna proudly announces its 20th annual Greek Easter celebration, marking two decades of honoring one of Greece's most cherished holidays with an unforgettable day of food, music, and tradition.

Guests are invited to join the festivities on Sunday, April 12th, for an authentic Greek Easter experience. The celebration will feature live music beginning at 1:00 PM, traditional dancing, and the time-honored custom of whole lamb roasting on the spit outside in front of the restaurant.

Kellari Taverna Celebrates 20 Years of Greek Easter Tradition with Festive All-Day Event Post this Kellari Seafood Taverna

For the past 20 years, Kellari Taverna has welcomed guests from near and far to partake in this vibrant cultural event, creating a warm and lively atmosphere that reflects the spirit of Greek hospitality.

"This celebration is incredibly special to us—it's a tradition that brings our community together year after year," said Stavros Aktipis, owner of Kellari Taverna. "We are proud to share the authentic flavors, music, and joy of Greek Easter with our guests and continue this legacy for the 20th year."

Guests may dine at their leisure throughout the day, with a special à la carte Greek Easter menu available online. Reservations are encouraged and can be made in advance through Kellari Taverna's website.

Whether joining for a festive lunch, an afternoon of music and dancing, or a full evening of celebration, guests are welcome at any time to experience this milestone event.

Media Contact:

Anastasia Aktipis

Phone: 212-221-0144

Email: [email protected]

About Kellari Taverna

Kellari Taverna is a premier Greek restaurant known for its authentic cuisine, warm hospitality, and dedication to celebrating Greek culture and traditions in the heart of New York City.

SOURCE Kellari