Keller Cares: Keller & Keller Helps Build Home for Local Family

Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers gives back in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jun 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its deep commitment to the Albuquerque community, Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help construct a home for a local family in need. On June 11th, the firm's team joined local volunteers at 2309 William St NE, contributing to the effort to provide safe and reliable housing in the greater Albuquerque area.

Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers helps Habitat for Humanity

This initiative is part of the firm's broader Keller Cares program, reflecting a core belief that being a good law firm extends beyond legal services to active community engagement. To learn more about Keller & Keller's community involvement, please visit [Keller Cares].

Investing in the Albuquerque Community

The project went beyond construction, representing an investment in the stability, safety, and future of a New Mexico family. Attorney Zachary Farmer emphasized the personal connection, stating, "As a local firm with boots on the ground, we love to showcase the love for our neighbors. Being out in the community with the team means the world to our law firm." This hands-on approach reinforces the firm's dedication to strengthening the communities it serves.

"We firmly believe that being a good law firm inherently means being a good neighbor, and our recent work with Habitat for Humanity epitomizes this philosophy," said Jim Keller, Managing Partner. "By joining local volunteers, we were able to provide tangible support and contribute to safe housing, reinforcing our commitment to protecting and helping community members move forward, both inside and outside the office."

Broader Impact of Community Service

While Keller & Keller is known as an Albuquerque Law Firm protecting individuals in vulnerable moments, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity offers another avenue to support neighbors. Such community service projects foster stronger relationships between the firm and the people it serves, cultivate a deeper understanding of the challenges many New Mexico families face, and build a shared purpose among attorneys and staff working together outside the office.

Managing Partner Jim Keller highlighted the long-standing commitment, noting, "We've been helping people for decades and we're always wanting to find ways to make meaningful impact. Keller Cares is a core pillar at Keller & Keller. We're grateful for Habitat for Humanity and everything they do." This collaboration underscores the firm's ongoing efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of its neighbors.

Media Contact: Adam Swartz, [email protected], (317) 275-3016

SOURCE Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers