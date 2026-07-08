Samantha's House Golf Outing Sept. 1 Funds Accessible Van

Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers employees help with Samantha's House Foundation for annual golf outing

INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Details and Participation

The 2026 Samantha's House Golf Outing is scheduled for September 1st at 10:00 AM at Wood Wind Golf Club in Westfield, IN. Individuals and organizations can support this initiative by purchasing a foursome or securing a hole sponsorship. All proceeds directly benefit Samantha's House and Van Foundation in its mission to provide a handicap accessible van. Further information and registration details can be found at https://www.samanthashouse.org/events/.

Wood Wind Golf Course Samantha's House Foundation

Born from a Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers case client, Samantha's House and Van Foundation is dedicated to transforming the future of children and families facing physical and financial challenges. The foundation's primary annual fundraiser, the Samantha's House Golf Outing, aims to provide a handicap accessible van for a central Indiana child in need. Those interested in playing golf can purchase a foursome and/or hole sponsorships at https://www.samanthashouse.org. Not a golfer? No problem. There will also be a live auction in the weeks to come. This annual charity event brings together local businesses, community leaders, and supporters to help fund a handicap‑accessible van for individuals and families in need.

Learn more about Samantha Allen's story.

Making a Tangible Difference

"This isn't just a golf event—it's a reminder of the power of community," said Jim Keller, President. "It's one of the best days of the year."

This annual golf outing is the cornerstone of the foundation's fundraising efforts. By participating, sponsors and golfers directly contribute to a cause that provides critical support, enabling greater mobility and independence for a child and their family. The event offers a unique opportunity to meet last year's winning family, experiencing firsthand the profound impact the foundation delivers.

Accepting Applications

We are now accepting applications! If you or someone you know is in need of a handicapped accessible van, apply here: https://www.samanthashouse.org/nominate/

An Engaging Day for a Worthy Cause

Attendees and golfers can anticipate an enjoyable day on the course at the beautiful Wood Wind Golf Club. Beyond the game, the outing fosters a sense of community, connecting individuals who share a common goal of supporting their neighbors. It's an opportunity to contribute to a vital mission while engaging with fellow community members. This year the golf outing is hoping to raise $75,000 to fully fund the accessible van for a central Indiana family in need. The 2025 outing raised over $50,000 and allowed the organization to purchase a van for Victor, a child in need in Plainfield. Over 3 homes have been built and over 10 vans provided since the beginning of this non-profit over 15 years ago.

Indy Now TV Segment

We were fortunate enough to have been highlighted on Indy Now. You can watch the segment here.

Adam Swartz

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(317) 275-3016

SOURCE Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers