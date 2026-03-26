Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers Giving Away Free Tickets for NCAA March Madness Championship in Indianapolis

Enter today for your chance to win!

INDIANAPOLIS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Indianapolis prepares to host the Men's College Basketball National Championship, a local firm is stepping up to give back to the community. Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers announces a special giveaway, offering two tickets to a lucky winner for the championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 6th. This initiative provides an opportunity for residents to attend one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

To participate in the Men's College Basketball National Championship ticket giveaway, visit the official Instagram post .

2 Tickets to NCAA Final Basketball Game

Giveaway Details and Entry

The giveaway is hosted on the firm's official Instagram page and is now open for entries. Participants can enter by following these steps:

Follow @kellerandkellerlaw on Instagram.

@kellerandkellerlaw on Instagram. Like the official giveaway post .

the official giveaway post . Comment on the post with the "+1" you would bring to the game if selected as a winner.

"This is an exciting moment for Indianapolis, and we're proud to give members of our community the chance to experience it live," said Jim Keller of Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers. "We live and work in a phenomenal host city, and look forward to playing a small role in that experience for a couple of lucky fans."

Commitment to Community

This giveaway reflects Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers' ongoing commitment to community involvement. By offering access to a major event like the Men's College Basketball National Championship, the firm aims to bring value and excitement to the communities it serves, both inside and outside the courtroom. The National Championship is the final game of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, drawing fans from across the country for a memorable experience.

Participants must be 18 years or older and have a valid Ticketmaster account to receive tickets if selected. This giveaway is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by the NCAA, the Men's College Basketball Tournament, or any collegiate teams or student-athletes. For full giveaway details, visit the official Instagram post or follow Keller & Keller on social media.

About Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers

Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have been wrongfully injured due to negligence. With a zero fee guarantee and offices across multiple states, the firm is committed to fighting for justice and delivering results for its clients.

Media Contact: Adam Swartz, [email protected], (317) 275-3016

This event is part of Keller & Keller's ongoing commitment to moving at the speed of culture for the local communities it serves. Learn more about the firm at Keller & Keller .

SOURCE Keller & Keller Injury Lawyers