"Credit card information, especially the card number and CRV security code, is highly confidential, and customers count on merchants to protect that information from disclosure," says Keller Grover LLP attorney Eric Grover. "For that reason, merchants are required to give customers timely notice of data breaches."

Similar data breaches involving the failure to properly safeguard credit card information, W-2 tax information, and medical data have led to class action lawsuits. In 2016, for example, St. Joseph Health Systems finalized a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit settlement in California involving St. Joseph's alleged failure to properly secure its network, allowing patient information to become publicly accessible on the internet.

If you have any information about the Bronson Laboratories data breach, or if you are a California resident who has been affected by a data breach and you have questions, contact Keller Grover's attorneys at 888-535-5291 or by email at eagrover@kellergrover.com.

Keller Grover LLP is a leader in the field of privacy litigation and has represented clients in numerous data breach class action cases, including lawsuits against Seagate, St. Joseph Health Systems, Stanford Hospitals and Clinics, Health Net, 21st Century Oncology, Yahoo, Sunrun, and eHealth. Keller Grover will not charge you for reviewing your information, and all information that you provide to Keller Grover in the process of seeking legal advice will be held strictly confidential.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keller-grover-llp-investigates-bronson-laboratories-data-breach-300621409.html

SOURCE Keller Grover LLP