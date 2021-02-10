Keller Lenkner Joins as Co-Counsel in Antitrust Class-Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Keller Lenkner LLC announced today that it has joined global business litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as co-counsel in a national antitrust class-action lawsuit against Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit for illegally monopolizing the markets for primary and secondary ticketing services.

"Keller Lenkner is proud to partner with Quinn Emanuel, and we are eager to bring our antitrust experience and expertise to the table to help stop the anticompetitive behavior of Live Nation and Ticketmaster," Keller Lenkner Partner Warren Postman said.

Keller Lenkner's reputation in the antitrust arena has quickly grown, due in part to ongoing antitrust actions against Google, Facebook, and Intuit. "We believe in this work, because every consumer and business benefits from a marketplace in which there is honest, fair competition," Postman said.

The complaint against Live Nation and Ticketmaster was filed last year in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. It alleges that Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, have used their dominance to stifle competition, control ticketing services, and inflate ticketing prices. As the largest promoter of concerts at major U.S. venues, Live Nation purposely reinforces Ticketmaster's dominance by threatening to withhold shows from those venues that do not work with both companies.

The case follows a move by the U.S. Department of Justice to review Live Nation's $2.5 billion merger with Ticketmaster—specifically scrutinizing the concert promoter's repeated retaliation against venues that choose to sell tickets through other providers outside of Ticketmaster.

The consumers are represented by Warren Postman, Ben Whiting, and Albert Pak of Keller Lenkner LLC and Frederick A. Lorig, Kevin Y. Teruya, and Adam B. Wolfson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP.

The case is Mitch Oberstein et al. v. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. et al., No. 2:20-cv-03888 (C.D. Cal.).

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

