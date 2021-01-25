Keller Lenkner LLC Announces Addition of Partner Jason Zweig to Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Keller Lenkner LLC announced today that Jason Zweig has joined the firm as Partner. Zweig is a seasoned class-action lawyer with a breadth of experience representing plaintiffs in antitrust, consumer, product-liability and securities matters. In his new role, Zweig will contribute to the growth of Keller Lenkner's antitrust and class-action practices.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Keller Lenkner team," Managing Partner Travis Lenkner said. "Jason's expertise will be an asset as we continue to advance our complex litigation practice. He is an exceptional attorney and the latest example of the unparalleled team we continue to build."

Zweig joins Keller Lenkner from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, where he was Managing Partner of the Chicago office. Before relocating to Chicago in 2015, Zweig opened Hagens Berman's New York office when he joined the firm in 2011.

Zweig said he is eager to apply his legal experience and entrepreneurial drive to his new role.

"Keller Lenkner has an energy that one would expect in a startup enterprise. Everyone here is teeming with passion for the law and growing this firm," Zweig said. "I'm excited to contribute to that growth and to help continue to establish Keller Lenkner as a major player in the antitrust class-action arena and the broader plaintiffs' bar."

Among other notable matters, Zweig led Hagens Berman's representation of companies that opted out of the class in In re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Litigation, including FedEx, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, British Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, DSW, and The Minnesota Twins.

Prior to joining Hagens Berman, Zweig was a Partner at Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP. At Kaplan Fox, he played significant roles in some of the largest antitrust class actions in history, including the High Fructose Corn Syrup Antitrust Litigation, Hydrogen Peroxide Antitrust Litigation, and the Plastics Additives Antitrust Litigation.

Zweig earned his law degree from Columbia Law School, where he was Executive Editor of the Columbia Journal of Environmental Law. During law school, Zweig served as a judicial intern to Judge Jed S. Rakoff on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University.

The firm acts for clients in class and mass actions, individual arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes three former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

