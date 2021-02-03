Keller Lenkner LLC Announces Addition of Partner Zina Bash

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Keller Lenkner LLC today announced that Zina Bash has joined the firm as a Partner.

Bash is an experienced lawyer and policy advisor whose background includes serving at both the federal and state levels, including in the White House and the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Texas. She will help lead Keller Lenkner's practice representing States and other government entities as plaintiffs.

"I'm delighted and honored to join the team at Keller Lenkner and to continue pursuing my passion for working with public institutions for the public good," said Bash. "In line with Keller Lenkner's commitment to service, our practice protects the public interest and provides a pivotal resource for States and municipalities for the benefit of their citizens and residents."

Keller Lenkner currently represents States both in the fight against Purdue Pharma related to the opioid epidemic and in the multistate antitrust case against Google related to online-display advertising.

"With Zina's proven leadership and experience, combined with the important cases we are already litigating, we are well positioned to continue to grow our public institutions practice," Managing Partner Travis Lenkner said. "Our goal is to serve as a trusted advisor to help States and other entities safeguard the wellbeing and rights of their people."

Prior to joining Keller Lenkner, Bash was Senior Counsel to the Attorney General of Texas, where she helped manage legal policy and strategy for one of the largest state attorney general offices in the country. In her role, Bash advised the Attorney General on whether and where to initiate affirmative litigation and participated in matters spanning constitutional law, consumer protection, and environmental law.

In addition, Bash counseled state agencies, state officials, and municipalities on critical legal issues they faced. And she was the principal liaison between her office and the offices of other state attorneys general and the U.S. Attorney General.

Previously, Bash worked in the White House, both on the Domestic Policy Council as Special Assistant to the President for legal policy and regulatory reform and as an advisor to the White House Counsel. She also served as senior counsel to Senator John Cornyn and the Senate Judiciary Committee, where her focus was on legislation in areas of importance to the business community, including securities regulation, the bankruptcy system, and patent law.

During prior stints in the private sector, Bash was an attorney in the Washington, D.C. office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and was Executive Vice President of Strategy for a large hospital system in south Texas.

Bash served as a law clerk for Justice Samuel Alito at the Supreme Court of the United States and for Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She earned her undergraduate degree from Harvard College, her MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and her law degree from Harvard Law School, where she was Supreme Court Chair for the Harvard Law Review.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER

Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in class and mass actions, individual arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes three former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

