Keller Lenkner LLC Celebrates Third Anniversary

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Keller Lenkner LLC celebrates its three-year anniversary this week and marks several significant accomplishments in its relatively short history.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Adam Gerchen, Partner Ashley Keller, and Managing Partner Travis Lenkner, the firm has quickly become one of the leading complex litigation firms for plaintiffs in the United States.

In the last year alone, Keller Lenkner has doubled its team of attorneys, earned prominent MDL leadership roles, and launched high-profile antitrust, privacy, product-liability, employment, and consumer-rights matters. Today, Keller Lenkner serves hundreds of thousands of clients in litigation and arbitration matters and acts as plaintiffs' counsel in high-stakes class and public-enforcement actions.

"Our mission is to achieve exceptional results for our clients, drive innovation in the practice of law, and pursue excellence in everything we do," Lenkner said. "Our success in taking on the biggest opponents and the most complex legal challenges is a credit to our remarkable team and our ambition to do things differently."

Keller Lenkner has assembled one of the leading teams representing plaintiffs in the United States:

From its initial team of three, Keller Lenkner has expanded to 36 lawyers and nearly 60 professional staff members, with more growth on the horizon.

79% of Keller Lenkner's partners and associates hail from national defense-oriented law firms, with 60% having practiced at AmLaw 25 firms and elite trial boutiques.

63% of Keller Lenkner's partners and associates were law clerks at a federal court of appeals or district court.

Three of Keller Lenkner's seven partners were law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States .

Notwithstanding the challenge of COVID-19, the firm's headcount has grown by 80% since March 2020—nearly doubling its Chicago team and more firmly establishing its Washington, D.C. office, led by Partner Warren Postman, with the addition of three associates.

Keller Lenkner first made headlines in defending its clients' rights to individual arbitration. The firm has won numerous precedent-setting victories requiring defendants to comply with their obligation to arbitrate disputes individually. As reported by the New York Times, Keller Lenkner has left defendants "scared to death." The firm has secured more than $200 million in settlements for more than 100,000 individual workers and consumers in these matters.

"Our pioneering arbitration practice shows the innovation and creativity Keller Lenkner brings to the plaintiffs' bar," Postman said. "We believe in our clients' cases, and our team and resources ensure that defendants cannot use forced arbitration clauses to escape responsibility for their misconduct."

Keller Lenkner has also built a formidable product-liability practice, representing thousands of clients in a dozen consolidated actions throughout the country. The firm litigates cases directly, receives referrrals from co-counsel, and acts as co-counsel with other leading plaintiffs' firms. Federal courts have recognized Keller Lenkner's talents through appointments to plaintiffs' leadership positions in three MDLs:

Partner Ashley Keller chairs the Law & Briefing Committee in the Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability MDL.

chairs the Law & Briefing Committee in the Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability MDL. Partner Nicole Berg sits on the Law & Briefing Subcommittee in the 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability MDL.

sits on the Law & Briefing Subcommittee in the Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability MDL. Associate Ashley Barriere leads the Law & Briefing Committee for the Onglyza and Combiglyze XR Products Liability Litigation MDL.

"We have quickly developed a reputation as the go-to firm for law and briefing, and more broadly, as a leader in the plaintiffs' space for product-liability cases," Keller said. "We raise the bar, and that's to the benefit of the entire plaintiff population."

Keller Lenkner continues to expand its complex litigation practice through the pursuit of antitrust and consumer-rights cases. In just the last two months, the firm announced three significant new matters:

The State of Texas retained Keller Lenkner to represent it in its antitrust case against Google for attempting to monopolize online display advertising.

retained Keller Lenkner to represent it in its antitrust case against Google for attempting to monopolize online display advertising. On behalf of Facebook users, Keller Lenkner filed a class action lawsuit against Facebook for violating federal and California antitrust laws and deceiving consumers about data-privacy protections.

antitrust laws and deceiving consumers about data-privacy protections. On behalf of LinkedIn advertisers, Keller Lenkner filed a class action lawsuit against LinkedIn for inflating advertising metrics and misreporting user activity.

In addition to its pathmarking legal representations, Keller Lenkner has broken new ground in its approach to its business and operations—including through building a dedicated, in-house client-services team to serve its clients using cutting-edge technology and processes.

"This is only the beginning," Gerchen said. "We will continue to drive innovation, build the best team, and deliver flawless work for our clients."

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER

Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in class and mass actions, individual arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes three former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

