Keller Lenkner LLC Launches Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Keller Lenkner LLC announced the launch of its Washington, D.C. office. Led by partner Warren Postman, the office represents the latest significant expansion by one of the fastest growing law firms in the nation.

Keller Lenkner's Washington office opens with a team of five attorneys who work on a variety of the firm's cases. Their backgrounds include practice at some of the country's leading defense firms and litigation boutiques, such as Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, P.L.L.C.; Jones Day LLP; Latham & Watkins LLP; and Wilkinson Stekloff LLP. Two more associates will join in the coming weeks after completing federal-court clerkships.

Keller Lenkner has more than doubled in size during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new office solidifies Washington as a key market for the firm, which serves clients throughout the country and has its roots in Chicago.

"In just three years, Keller Lenkner has quickly become one of the nation's foremost plaintiffs' law firms," Postman said. "This office is designed to encourage collaboration among our attorneys, each of whom reflects the unique mix of talent and experience available in the D.C. legal market."

Postman, who joined Keller Lenkner shortly after its founding in 2018, previously was Vice President and Chief Counsel of Appellate Litigation at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center. At Keller Lenkner, he leads the firm's arbitration practice and oversees various matters against companies including Amazon, Google, Johnson & Johnson, and Ticketmaster.

"As we continue to build an unrivaled team of advocates for plaintiffs, expanding our presence in Washington was the logical next step," Keller Lenkner Managing Partner Travis Lenkner said. "DC is a magnet for the talented lawyers we seek, including former law clerks and government and defense-side attorneys. We pride ourselves on building a team with diverse experience, which helps us innovate and find creative solutions for our clients."

Keller Lenkner plans to continue its aggressive growth, building on its team of legal professionals who have deep experience acting for plaintiffs as well as defendants. Two-thirds of the firm's partners and associates are former federal-court law clerks, and four were law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States. Nearly 75% of Keller Lenkner's attorneys practiced at Am Law 25 law firms or elite trial boutiques before joining the firm.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

