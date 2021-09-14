Keller Lenkner Partner Warren Postman Honored as 2021 Law360 MVP of the Year

Law360 honored Postman for his leadership of Keller Lenkner's pioneering arbitration practice, in which the firm pursues individual arbitrations for clients whose claims are subject to arbitration clauses with class-action waivers. Keller Lenkner has won precedent-setting trial and appellate victories requiring defendants to comply with their own arbitration clauses, securing more than $375 million in settlements over the last two years for more than 150,000 employees and consumers.

"In bringing the resources necessary to arbitrate claims at a large scale, we provide access to justice for thousands of individuals who are contractually barred from participating in a class action," Postman said. "I'm grateful to Law360 for this honor and to our team at Keller Lenkner that works to prevent defendants from using arbitration as a tool for evading liability for wrongdoing."

Keller Lenkner's arbitration practice has won a number of landmark decisions, including:

In Adams v. Postmates, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a district ruling that required Postmates to arbitrate with thousands of its workers who alleged they had been misclassified as independent contractors.

the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a district ruling that required Postmates to arbitrate with thousands of its workers who alleged they had been misclassified as independent contractors. In Abernathy v. DoorDash , a federal district court compelled DoorDash to arbitrate with thousands of its underpaid couriers. Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California berated the company for objecting to the terms of its own arbitration clause, stating: "This hypocrisy will not be blessed."

, a federal district court compelled DoorDash to arbitrate with thousands of its underpaid couriers. Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of berated the company for objecting to the terms of its own arbitration clause, stating: "This hypocrisy will not be blessed." In Postmates v. 10,356 Individuals , Postman successfully defended the first challenge to California's Senate Bill 707, which imposes penalties on companies that use delay tactics to stop consumers and employees from bringing claims against them in arbitration.

, Postman successfully defended the first challenge to Senate Bill 707, which imposes penalties on companies that use delay tactics to stop consumers and employees from bringing claims against them in arbitration. In In re Intuit Free File Litigation, a California State Court ordered Intuit to arbitrate with nearly 10,000 Keller Lenkner clients, denying the company's attempt to redirect the arbitration demands into small-claims court, where, under California law, only corporations and not consumers can be represented by a lawyer.

Law360 editors reviewed nearly 900 submissions to determine this year's MVPs — 182 attorneys from 77 firms spanning 37 practice areas.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 150,000 clients.

Related Links: www.kellerlenkner.com

SOURCE Keller Lenkner LLC

Related Links

http://www.kellerlenkner.com/

