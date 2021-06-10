Keller Lenkner Partners Named Among the 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Lenkner LLC Partner Ashley Keller, Managing Partner Travis Lenkner, and Partner Nicole Berg have been named to the 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers. The list recognizes "a historic class of 500 plaintiff lawyers"—visionaries who "have created the playing field on which today's leading trial lawyers work every day."

Ashley Keller (Partner & Co-Founder) represents clients in a wide variety of practice areas—including product liability, antitrust, class action, and arbitration matters—and helps set strategic direction across virtually all of the firm's cases. Highly regarded for his product-liability expertise, he chairs the plaintiffs' Law & Briefing Committee in the Zantac MDL.

Travis Lenkner (Managing Partner & Co-Founder) represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters throughout the United States, including product-liability MDLs, consumer-fraud arbitrations, and antitrust class actions. Lenkner is involved throughout the life cycle of Keller Lenkner's litigation matters, from pre-litigation strategy through appellate briefing and argument.

Nicole Berg (Partner) serves on the Law & Briefing Subcommittee in the 3M Combat Arms Earplugs MDL and is a member of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee for the Paragard IUD MDL. She also oversees the litigation of the firm's individual client matters in those and other product-liability MDLs, applying her expertise in legal strategy and briefing critical motions.

"We're honored to have the firm's work recognized by Lawdragon," Lenkner said. "We are committed to our clients and will continue to fight on their behalf every day."

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

SOURCE Keller Lenkner LLC

