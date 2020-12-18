Keller Lenkner Promotes Seth Meyer to Partner and Kathryn Couey to Associate, Celebrating Rapid Firm Growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Keller Lenkner LLC today announced the promotion of Seth Meyer to Partner and Kathryn Couey to Associate.

The promotions further illustrate Keller Lenkner's rapid rise as a leader in the plaintiffs' bar. In less than three years since its founding, Keller Lenkner has grown to include three dozen attorneys and nearly 60 professional staff members serving clients in class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its lawyers hold leadership positions in coordinated litigation throughout the United States; its cases include matters that are at the forefront of antitrust and privacy litigation; and as the New York Times has reported, its arbitration strategies have left defendants "scared to death."

Largely hailing from national defense-oriented law firms—and having clerked at the Supreme Court of the United States and federal courts of appeals and district courts throughout the country—Keller Lenkner attorneys have sharpened their legal acumen through the practice of law at the highest levels.

"The key driver of our success is our top-caliber, remarkable team," said Keller Lenkner Managing Partner Travis Lenkner. "Seth and Kathryn are excellent lawyers and valued colleagues, and we are pleased to announce their promotions."

Seth Meyer, Partner

Seth's practice focuses on complex litigation and arbitration, including representing state and local government entities in connection with the opioid crisis. Seth has handled cases on a broad array of subject matters, including antitrust, bankruptcy, contracts, class actions, fraud, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, products liability, securities, and unfair trade practices.

Seth served as a law clerk for Judge Richard F. Suhrheinrich of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He was also previously an associate at Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C. and Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago.

Seth earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was elected to Order of the Coif and served on the Managing Board of the Virginia Law Review. He earned his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from Northwestern University. Seth is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University's Center for Legal Studies.

Kathryn Couey, Associate

Kathryn's practice focuses on complex litigation matters, including products liability cases such as the 3M Combat Arms Earplug multi-district litigation.

Kathryn served as a law clerk to Judge Robert M. Dow, Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. She was previously an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where she represented clients in class actions and other complex commercial litigation.

Kathryn graduated cum laude from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, where she served as Articles Editor for the Northwestern University Law Review and was a member of the National Moot Court Team. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

