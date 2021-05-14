Keller Lenkner Selected as 2021 Elite Trial Lawyers Finalist in 'Employment Rights' & 'Trial Strategy Innovation' Categories

CHICAGO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Lenkner LLC has been selected by American Law Media and The National Law Journal as a 2021 Elite Trial Lawyers finalist in the Employment Rights and Trial Strategy Innovation categories. The award program honors law firms that have demonstrated repeated success in cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs, with a solid track record of client wins. Winners will be announced in July.

Keller Lenkner is being recognized for its pathbreaking arbitration practice, where the firm has pioneered the strategy of pursuing individual arbitrations for clients whose claims are subject to arbitration clauses with class-action waivers. The firm's approach is one of the most significant recent developments in civil litigation and, as reported by the New York Times, has left defendants "scared to death."

"It's an honor to be recognized innovators, as it validates the culture we're building at Keller Lenkner," said Partner Warren Postman, who leads the firm's arbitration practice. "Our team is composed of lawyers who work to understand the broader context of our clients' problems and build winning legal arguments and litigation strategies from the ground up."

Keller Lenkner has won precedent-setting trial and appellate victories requiring defendants to comply with their obligation to arbitrate disputes individually. In just two years, the firm has secured more than $375 million in settlements for more than 100,000 individuals in arbitration matters.

"In following arbitration agreements to the letter, we provide access to justice for thousands of employees and consumers who are contractually barred from participating in a class action," Managing Partner Travis Lenkner said.

Keller Lenkner Associates Sean Duddy and Marquel Reddish Longtin have also been honored as 2021 Rising Stars of the Plaintiffs Bar for their critical contributions to the firm's work in arbitration.

Editors and reporters from ALM and The National Law Journal reviewed hundreds of submissions across more than 25 categories to arrive at these lists. The 2021 Elite Trial Lawyers winners will be announced at the Elite Trial Lawyers event on July 29, 2021 in New York.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

