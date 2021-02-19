Keller Lenkner's Nicole Berg Appointed to Plaintiffs' Executive Committee for Paragard IUD Products Liability Litigation MDL

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Lenkner LLC Partner Nicole Berg has been appointed to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee for the Paragard IUD Products Liability Litigation MDL. Judge Leigh Martin May in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia ordered Berg's appointment yesterday.

Consolidated into an MDL last December, the lawsuits accuse defendants Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Teva Women's Health, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., and CooperSurgical Inc. of failing to warn users of the risks posed by the Paragard copper intrauterine device (IUD). The plaintiffs allege that their Paragard IUDs broke apart, leaving behind pieces of the device, which sometimes embedded in their uterus. The breakage caused serious complications and injuries, including surgeries to remove the broken pieces of the device, infertility, and pain.

"I'm honored to represent the injured women and hold the defendants accountable for their failure to protect health and safety," Berg said. "I take my role on the Executive Committee seriously; I feel personally responsible for the plaintiffs and will do everything I can to pursue justice."

As one of the lead partners of Keller Lenkner's mass tort practice, Berg has built a reputation for her exceptional advocacy, particularly as it relates to legal strategy and briefing critical motions. She also sits on the Law & Briefing Subcommittee in the 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation.

Berg's appointment is Keller Lenkner's fourth leadership position in just two years to MDLs throughout the United States, further demonstrating the firm's standing as a leader in complex litigation. In addition to Berg's two leadership roles, Keller Lenkner Partner Ashley Keller chairs the Law & Briefing Committee in the Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, and Associate Ashley Barriere serves on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee and leads the Law & Briefing Subcommittee for the Onglyza and Kombiglyze XR Products Liability Litigation.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

