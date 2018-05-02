Keller named to list of California's "Top Women Lawyers"

Keller tries complex business and white collar criminal cases and is one of the state's most highly regarded trial lawyers (e.g., Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America, Top 10 Southern California Super Lawyers, etc.). Her firm, Keller/Anderle LLP, is consistently recognized as one of the premier boutique trial law firms in the state (e.g., Daily Journal "Top Boutiques" and U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2018 "Best Law Firms" Commercial Litigation Tier 1 ranking in Orange County). She resides in Corona del Mar.

The Daily Journal list is devoted to honoring excellent lawyering and leadership skills among women attorneys in California, seeking to recognize work that is having a broad impact on the community, nation and society. The Daily Journal honor is one of the most coveted in the state and features mainly lawyers from some of the state's and nation's largest firms.

Jennifer Keller is one of California's premier trial lawyers. She has tried over 150 cases to jury verdict, ranging from complex civil matters — including business and intellectual property cases — to white collar to murder. She has received innumerable awards for excellence as a trial lawyer and excels at "bet the company" litigation. Ms. Keller is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, widely considered the most significant honor a trial attorney in North America can receive. She is listed annually in "The Best Lawyers in America®," is among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, and has been selected for the Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America" and the "Benchmark Top 250 Women in Litigation." She appears routinely in the Los Angeles Daily Journal as one of California's Top 100 Lawyers and has been selected to the list of Top 10 Southern California Super Lawyers. Ms. Keller is a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America.

