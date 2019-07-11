Keller selected to Chambers USA national ranking of lawyers

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller, a nationally promi­nent attorney at Keller/Anderle LLP in Irvine, has been selected to the prestigious Chambers USA national ranking of lawyers. Keller was recommended for General Commercial Litigation, Band 2, in California, and Nationwide/USA for Trial Lawyers. Only 41 California commercial litigators were recommended across all bands, and only 51 trial lawyers in the United States.

Chambers USA ranks the top lawyers and law firms across the country and is considered to be among the leading directories in the profession. According to Chambers USA, "Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice-area(s) on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, their ability, their effectiveness and their client-service . . . . [and] being ranked in any band is a significant achievement."

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers quotes sources who call her "the consummate trial lawyer," "an incredible cross-examiner," and "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 31 attorneys so honored throughout the years. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America" and among the "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California," calling her a "National Litigation Star." In three separate years, in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $925 million in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 jury trials among them.

