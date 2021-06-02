Keller selected to prestigious Chambers USA and Chambers Global rankings of business lawyers

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller has again been selected to the prestigious Chambers USA and Chambers Global rankings of business lawyers.

Keller was recommended for General Commercial Litigation, one of only 51 California commercial litigators selected across all bands (and one of only five lawyers chosen for "Band 1"). She was also selected for Trials of all types, nationwide.

Chamber sources have said of Keller: "She has uncanny instincts, a wonderful courtroom demeanor and she's an extremely clear and effective communicator;" "The consummate trial lawyer;" "She is absolutely unflappable in court and builds a strong rapport and credibility with judges and decision makers;" "Widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California."

Chambers is one of the best-known and most exclusive legal directories in the world. According to Chambers USA, "Being ranked in any band is a significant achievement."

Jennifer Keller represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers and a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America" and among the "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California. In 2020 and 2021, Super Lawyers ranked Jennifer #1 in Southern California. "Revered for her versatility and ease in front of a jury ... the go-to trial attorney for difficult cases" is how Jennifer is described by The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals, ranking her as a "Top 100 Lawyer in California" 12 times. Jennifer's jury trial victories have led to three separate California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, class actions, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won nearly $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 jury trials among them.

