Keller Williams Chicago Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and O'Hare Combine in October 2020 to Become Keller Williams ONEChicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams ("KW") proudly introduces Keller Williams ONEChicago , a brokerage that will launch in October 2020, and continue KW's vision of changing the landscape of the Chicagoland real estate community by being in business with like-minded agents. ONEChicago will be made up of the existing KW Chicago Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and O'Hare brokerages.

The union of the three brokerages and ongoing development of ONEChicago are being led by the following:

John "Shoes" Schumacher, Regional Director

Josh Weinberg , Operating Principal

, Operating Principal Kara Boeldt , CEO/Managing Broker

, CEO/Managing Broker Joe Zimmerman , Chief Growth Officer

, Chief Growth Officer Anna Filipowska , CFO/MCA

, CFO/MCA Melissa Vasic , Director of Productivity

Weinberg, current investor partner of the KW Chicago-Lincoln Park location and CEO of the Weinberg Choi Residential team, says, "KW is all about growth opportunities for all of our team members." He adds, "ONEChicago will keep all agents and associates from the three locations onboard while we grow and welcome additional talent and increase market share as well as agent and associate profit share. Our mission is to provide the finest careers imaginable through fearless leadership, unparalleled opportunities, and innovative technology."

When it launches, ONEChicago will be made up of over 450 agents, 24 administrative partners, and 16 leadership team members who will continue to operate out of the state-of-the-art offices in Chicago's Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods and O'Hare.

"Since January of this year, our leadership teams have worked together to align our values and vision," says Pamela Saul, current Operating Partner for the KW Chicago-Lakeview and KW Chicago-O'Hare brokerages. "What we've built is a platform for agents and associates to thrive while delivering an outstanding experience for our client-customers. The outcome of our collaboration has proved that we're not only better together, we're better as ONE."

ONEChicago agents will benefit from KW's award-winning, in-house training programs and access to KW's best-in-class technology.

"Keller Williams is the number one real estate company in the world," Zimmerman says. "We are all so excited about ONEChicago and the business and personal growth opportunities that are in store. We can't wait to connect with other driven agents and associates who are ready to be part of our vision to leave a lasting impression in Chicago real estate."

Keller Williams Realty International continues to receive accolades for its culture, technology, and training, including, Franchise Business Review's "Most Innovative Franchises in Real Estate", Forbes' "Best Companies for Diversity" and "America's Best Employer for Women," and Indeed.com's "Top-Ranked Workplace for Veterans."

"We are grateful that our performance has afforded us the opportunity to deepen the KW culture in Chicago," Weinberg says. "Becoming ONE allows us to ensure that our clients, agents, and associates are set up for the highest level of success as we evolve our careers and the real estate community."

Please visit http://www.kwonechicago.com/ to learn more about ONEChicago's services and career opportunities.

