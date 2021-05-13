Keller Williams Greater PA Region is now home to 10,000 associates!

"I am so incredibly proud of our Market Center leaders and associates who contributed to us hitting this amazing milestone. We welcome everyone into our culture of opportunity , sharing and abundance. We celebrate diversity and believe that together we will achieve more than we could separately," said John Clidy, Regional Director.

Over the last 22 years, the Greater PA Region has faced unique challenges head on, and has accomplished some incredible things together including:



Helping 543,709 families find homes.

Reaching $133,255,021,615 in Closed Sales Volume.

in Closed Sales Volume. Listing 408,495 homes.

Generating $3,566,614,753 in Gross Commission Income, of which 87.7% has stayed in their associates' pockets due to the KW capping model.

in Gross Commission Income, of which 87.7% has stayed in their associates' pockets due to the KW capping model. Profit Sharing $79,683,332 .

"We are proud of the way we do business. We are a company that is built by agents for agents, and that rings true even more today than ever before. We are home to the best culture in real estate. We lift each other up and support each other, and that is showing up in our amazing results here in the Greater PA Region," said Michele McBride, Area Director.

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, Inc. is the world's largest real estate franchise, with more than 840 offices and 170,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Since 1983, Keller Williams has grown exponentially and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. The company also provides specialized agents in luxury homes, commercial and farm and ranch properties.

