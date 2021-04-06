Keller Williams Heritage and Home Tax Shield Team Up to Provide Property Tax Relief to Homeowners

SAN ANTONIO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Tax Shield (HTS), a San Antonio-based property tax tech company, and Keller Williams Heritage, a San Antonio-based real estate brokerage, are partnering to bring professional property tax services to San Antonio homeowners. The partnership enables Keller Williams Heritage to offer exclusive pricing to San Antonio clients in 2021. The announcement comes a few weeks before homeowners across Texas receive their 2021 property tax value notice from the county and one month before the May 15 filing deadline. San Antonio homeowners can contact their Keller Williams Heritage agent for an exclusive sign-up link.

AI-Powered Property Tax Protest Platform San Antonio's Top-Producing Real Estate Brokerage

"Our vision is to provide clients with the best service throughout their homeownership experience. The Home Tax Shield platform enables our agents to offer convenient and affordable property tax services to their clients, which will be particularly important this year given the strong real estate market," said Jack Hawthorne, CEO of Keller Williams Heritage.

Keller Williams Heritage is the leading residential real estate brokerage in San Antonio with 11% market share and $2.8 billion in annual volume (BrokerMetrics, Feb. 2021). The brokerage's production, client satisfaction, and support of the community earned the brokerage numerous awards from the San Antonio Business Journal, the San Antonio Board of Realtors, Platinum Top 50, Property Spark, NAHREP, Texas Monthly and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with Keller Williams Heritage to deliver professional property tax services to their clients in the San Antonio area. Property taxes are a critical part of the annual homeownership experience but can be confusing and frustrating to homeowners. To see Keller Williams Heritage step up to help solve this annual challenge for their clients is exciting and validating for the Home Tax Shield team," said Craig Hancock, CEO of HTS.

Home Tax Shield's platform simplifies the annual property tax appeal process for homeowners, ensuring they pay a fair property tax and often helping reduce their property tax bill. In 2020, HTS secured an average savings of $433 per home with an 87% success rate. The platform recently expanded to serve 30+ counties across Texas.

Residential property tax valuations are expected to rise significantly in 2021, increasing the potential for homes to be overvalued and creating inflated tax liability for homeowners. Despite COVID, the median sales price in the San Antonio metropolitan area increased by 11% YoY as of Feb. 2021 (SABOR). Only 15% of homeowners in Bexar County filed a protest in 2020, resulting in up to $100 million in unclaimed tax savings.

Homeowners can learn more by contacting their Keller Williams Heritage agent or calling (210) 493-3030.

Read more about KW and HTS at Keller Williams Heritage and Home Tax Shield.

