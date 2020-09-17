Keller Williams ONEChicago Welcomes Anthony "Tony" Hardy as Executive Director of its Multi-Family Division

Hardy joins ONEChicago after a decade of leading a top-producing team at Marcus & Millichap, where he focused on multi-family sales. Under his leadership, his team traded over one hundred transactions that generated over a half-billion dollars in sales volume.

A Chicago native, from the Englewood neighborhood, Hardy says, "I'm so proud to be part of ONEChicago." Hardy adds, "Beyond its market share, Keller Williams has an unmatched agent-centered culture, commitment to diversity, and efficient marketing platforms that allow investors to maximize returns and preserve wealth. Selecting ONEChicago for the next step in my career was an easy decision."

Hardy is a recipient of the 2020 Chicago Association of REALTORS® Commercial Achievement Award, 2019 Platinum Sales Award for Multi-family Sales Volume, and 2019 Platinum Sales Award for Multi-family Units Sold. He currently serves as the Chairman of the association's CommercialForum committee and is President of the South Side Community Investors Association. Hardy earned his Juris Doctor from Whittier Law School and Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness Economics from Southern Illinois University.

"I believe that the next ten years of my career would be most impactful developing and mentoring the next group of commercial real estate market leaders," Hardy says. "We're currently looking for a handful of coachable brokers who are ready to take their real estate careers to the next level. At ONEChicago, we're building on a solid foundation and backed by the best training, technology, and innovation in our industry."

Interested in opportunities with ONEChicago? Please contact Joe Zimmerman, Chief Growth Officer, at [email protected] or 773.230.0826.

About Keller Williams ONEChicago: Launching in October 2020, Keller Williams ONEChicago will be made up of over 450 agents from the existing Keller Williams Chicago Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and O'Hare brokerages. To learn more about Keller Williams ONEChicago, visit kwonechicago.com .

SOURCE Keller Williams ONEChicago