Keller Williams Realty of Delaware Announces 2020 Top Producers

LEWES, Del., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams Realty of Delaware & Maryland recently announced its 2020 top producers. The annual awards were broadcasted via zoom out of the Bethany Beach office and recognized the top sales agents in all Keller Williams Realty locations in Sussex, Kent, and New Castle Counties, DE.

The yearly awards are based on the Gross Commission Earned (GCI) or the number of units, whichever is highest. The GCI is the total amount of commission money earned by an agent before broker fees/split, marketing, businesses expenses, etc.

The #1 Agents of the Year Winners are: Chrisy Tingle of the Bethany Beach office was awarded the #1 Agent in GCI & Volume for Keller Williams Realty; Erin Lee of the Lewes office won the #1 Agent in Homes Sold for Keller Williams Realty.

The #1 Team of the Year Winner is: Griffin Higgins Team of the Seaford office (Russell Griffin, Ed Higgins, Karen Hearn, Lisa Secrist, Christine Carey, Denise Crockett, William Mister, Charles Adkins, Kelly Pedersen, Rickangelo Thomas, Heather Brummell, John Schatzschneider, Maria Brooke, Mary Mabry, Lee Marland, Heidi Penuel, Tara Quillen, Lettie Perry, Amy Pearson, Beverly Mister, Jeff Smith, Julleanna Seely, Glenn Griffin, Olivia Nichols) won the #1 Team in GCI, Volumes & Homes Sold for Keller Williams Realty.

Individuals and Teams that received the Quad Platinum Award are: Griffin Higgins Team of the Seaford office (Russell Griffin, Ed Higgins, Karen Hearn, Lisa Secrist, Christine Carey, Denise Crockett, William Mister, Charles Adkins, Kelly Pedersen, Rickangelo Thomas, Heather Brummell, John Schatzschneider, Maria Brooke, Mary Mabry, Lee Marland, Heidi Penuel, Tara Quillen, Lettie Perry, Amy Pearson, Beverly Mister, Jeff Smith, Julleanna Seely, Glenn Griffin, Olivia Nichols) and Seaside Seven Team of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office (Ann Baker, William Hand, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn, Laurie McFaul, Christina Antonioli, Shelby Smith, Sarah Schifano, Samantha Torrijos).

The Triple Platinum Winners for individuals and teams are: Bright Home Group of the Laurel office (William Brown, Jay Doaty, Erik Brubaker, Lisa Whited, Hunter White, Wayne Smith, Kristyann Rash, Jaclyn Tawes, Rachel Taulton, Levi Gilmore, Tiffany Miller, Cody Revel, Eka Suryadi, Christy Brown) and Megan Aitken Team of the Middletown office (Megan Aitken, Kristin Searles, Kate Lego, Elizabeth Walkup, Chris Giroso).

Individuals and Teams that received the Double Platinum Award are: Andy Staton Home Services Group of the Lewes office (Andy Staton, Tina Friend, Trisha Cassady, Brittany Massetti, Nicholas Macia, Andrew Doran, Thomas McMahon, Debbie Vitale); Move to Delaware Team of the Lewes office (Michael Kennedy, Ian Blyth) and The Windrow Group of Delaware (Colleen Windrow, Zoe Cummings, Sarah Shoemaker).

"The caliber of dedicated professionals we are privileged to work with at Keller Williams is phenomenal" said Brigit Taylor, General Manager / Delaware Team Leader of the firm "our clients and customers receive the highest standard of service possible. We are extremely proud of our Sales Team and their accomplishments."

The Platinum Award Winners for individuals and teams are: Buy at the Beach Team of the Bethany Beach office (Paul Sicari, Will Melton); Erin Lee of the Lewes office; Joe Maggio Group of the Rehoboth office (Joe Maggio, Kim Hitchens, Brian McMahon, Sarah Thayer) ; The Revolution Group of the Milford Office (Shonda Kelly, Stephanie Beck, Cashea Kelly, Carol Day, Taylor Cave, Tascha Campbell, Jordan Brown, Sherea Kelly, Ethan Pellegrin, Carlos Laws, Cordell Batson, Candace Senatore); Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater/Sea Colony office (Steve Alexander, David Leiderman); Team Sacco of the Rehoboth office (Anthony Sacco, Michele Barone-Breckwoldt); Chrisy Tingle of the Bethany Beach office; True North Group of the Bethany Beach office (Brianna Foy, Glenn Ross, Katelyn Townsend, Rebecca Coulbourn, Bradley Absher, Caleb Brady) and the William Lucks Professional Group of the Lewes office (William Lucks, Thomas Schoenbeck, Gary Lucks, Apryl Parcher, Robert Wheatley, Terrence Stinson).

Individuals and Teams that received the Quadruple Gold Award are: Delaware Beach Homes Team of the Bethany Beach office (Dayna Feher, Tammy Mushrush, Pam Pridgeon); Valerie Ellenberger of the Lewes office; Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office; Jeffrey Fowler Group of the Lewes office (Jeffrey Fowler, Cindy Sakowski, Kevin Maguire, Suzanne Wiedmann); Andy Meddick of the Lewes office and Steve and Beth Gilbert Team of the Bethany Beach office (Steve Gilbert, Beth Gilbert, Sue Warrington Doud and Karissa Crooks).

The Triple Gold Award Winners for individuals and teams are: Coastal Mobile Team of the Lewes office (Erica Winn, Michael Brown); Joann Glussich of the Lewes office; Dana Hess of the Lewes office; Lucido Global Team of the Bethany Beach office (Franklin Serio, Audrey Serio, Susan Carpenter, Michael Valenti, Christine DeStefano, Noreen Scalice, Paul Scalice, Susan Megargee, Amy Steinwedel, Mary Mullins) and Dan Taglienti of the West Fenwick office.

The Double Gold Award Winners for individuals and teams are: Barbara Carlson of the Bethany Beach office; Cornerstone Associates Team of the Laurel office (Christine Nibblett, David Baugh); The Don Williams Group of the Lewes office (Emily Williams, Liz Williams, Geoffrey Howard, Tripp Williams); Eddie Rohe of the Bethany Beach office and Team Timmons of the Bethany Beach office (John Timmons and Andy Timmons).

Individuals and Teams that received the Gold Award: Jane Baxter Miller of the Bethany Beach office; Carrie Cosgrove of the Bethany Beach office; Karla Morgan of the West Fenwick office; Anne Powell of the West Fenwick office; Rose Walker of the Bethany Beach office.

The Silver Award Winners for individual and teams are: Barnhardt Team of the Bethany Beach office (Bob Barnhardt, Olivia Barnhardt, Melissa Martin, Siri Wilkinson, Jerome Hensley); Pam Brown of the Bethany Beach office; Robin Bunting of the Rehoboth Beach office; Renee Edge of the Lewes office; Sandra Erbe of the West Fenwick office; Jenn Jones of the Bethany Beach office; Robert Kauffman of the Bethany Beach office; The Keenan Group of the West Fenwick office (Zackary Keenan, Anastacia Keenan); Liz Lindsey of the Lewes office; Missy Nalewaik of the Bethany Beach office; Lauren Smith of the West Fenwick office; Cindy Spieczny of the West Fenwick office; Rob Taylor of the West Fenwick office and Scott Wagner of the Lewes office.

Individuals and Teams that earned the Bronze Award: David Bediz of the Lewes office; Sherri Bigelow of the Rehoboth office; Brendan Crotty Team of the Bethany Beach office (Brendan Crotty, Kim Kaufhold); Rachael Carey of the Bethany Beach office; Sue Carpenter of the Lewes office; Mary Jo Cole of the Bethany Beach office; John Cusato Jr. of the Bethany Beach office; Ben Dawson of the Bethany Beach office; Brett DePrince of the Rehoboth Beach office; Ryan Eby of the West Fenwick office; Maryhelen Garst of the West Fenwick office; Sandy Greene of the Bethany Beach office; Karen Gustafson of the Lewes office; Jamie Haldas of the Lewes office; Donna Hardy of the Bethany Beach office; Lisa Horsey of the Lewes office; Laura Jednorski of the Lewes office; Lisa Lynch of the Lewes office; Steve Morgan of the Bethany Beach office; Helen Neisser of the West Fenwick office; Sheila Setzer of the Rehoboth Beach office; Joe Sterner of the Rehoboth Beach office; Adrienne Weber of the Lewes office; Ron Whitesell of the Rehoboth Beach office and Julie Wilson of the Bethany Beach office.

Other awards that were presented at the event: Nancy Vermillion of the Bethany Beach office won Rookie of the year for Keller Williams Realty; Guy Weidner-Ahorrio of the Lewes office won the 2020 Cultural Icon for Keller Williams Realty; Vinnie DiNatale of the Rehoboth Beach office and Betsy Perry of the Bethany Beach office won the 2020 MVPs in Coaching for Keller Williams Realty.

The firm's accomplishments in 2020 were: Opening our doors in Western Sussex with Griffin Higgins Team in Seaford, Cornerstone Associates in Seaford, Delmarva Home Team in Delmar, and Bright Home Group in Laurel. Opening the Rehoboth Beach office and bringing in the Joe Maggio Group; Hiring a Director of Operations, Michael Moreland; Transitioned Reception Services to Virtual Assistant; Hired an Assistant Team Leader for MD, Alishia Potter; Hired a Rehoboth and West Fenwick Agent Service Coordinator, Krista Carroll; Hired New Ocean City Agent Service Coordinator, Nedra Johnstone; Hired Transaction Coordination Virtual Assistant, Kat; Launched Whitecap Mortgage; Rolled Out New Agent Models – "KW Your Way"; Hired New Marketing Coordinator, Josie Sipler; Launched Falcon Secured Insurance; Hired New Bookkeeper, Al Demerich; Launched Coaching Company; Hired Assistant Development Director, Harold Cyr-Townsend, Launched Leveraged Agent Services; Hired Transaction Coordinator for MD, Morgan Brown; Offered Group Health & Life Insurance Benefits to Agents; Migrated Accounting Services to Cloud Solution; Hired Marketing Services Virtual Assistant, Regine; Launched Cardinal Settlements; MC785 Profit Shared $281,439.

Leadership and staff were also honored at the annual meeting: Walt Taraila, Broker for MD & DE; Scarlett Stout, DE Assistant Team Leader; Michael Moreland, Director of Operations for DE & MD; Charlene Sanford, DE Market Center Administrator; Carol Barnhardt, Director of Career Development; Sandy Greene, Technology Director; Brad Riedle, Training/Compliance; Apryl Parcher, Training; Ethel Lewis, Compliance; Krista Carroll, DE Agent Service Coordinator, Dawn Rexrode, DE Agent Service Coordinator; Al Demerich, Accounting; Becky Herd, Accounting; David Tulloch, Accounts Payables; Traci Clow, DE Transaction Coordinator; Josephine Sipler, DE & MD Marketing Coordinator.

Special Guest Speakers, Jason Abrams, and Sarita Dua.

For the latest on real estate in the resort of Sussex County, DE, visit any one of our Keller Williams Realty office locations at 18344 Coastal Highway in Lewes; 39682 Sunrise Court in Bethany Beach; 33546 Marketplace at Sea Colony in Bethany; Edgewater Lobby at Edgewater House Road in Bethany Beach; 37458 Lion Drive/Rt. 54 in West Fenwick; Laurel at 11244 Whiteville Road; 14 S Maple Avenue in Milford; 401B Main Street in Middletown, and our newest Delaware office, 24994 Sussex Highway, Seaford, DE.

Keller Williams promotes an agent-centric business model that focuses on cutting-edge training, profit sharing and wealth-building opportunities. Associates at Keller Williams are equipped with the tools to provide the best service our clients deserve. For information on starting a fulfilling career in real estate, contact Brigit Taylor at 302-500-0750 or email her at [email protected]

About Keller Williams:

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,040 office and 185,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. In 2019, Fast Company named Keller Williams the No. 1 "Most Innovative Company" in real estate. In 2015, KW began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents' buyers and sellers prefer. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwworldwide.com

