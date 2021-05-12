Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva Announces 2020 Top Producers

OCEAN CITY and SALISBURY, Md., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva Maryland recently announced its 2020 top producers. The annual awards were broadcasted via zoom out of the Bethany Beach office, and recognized the top sales agents in all Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva locations in Ocean City, MD and Salisbury, MD.

The yearly awards are based on the Gross Commission Earned (GCI) or the number of units, whichever is highest. The GCI is the total amount of commission money earned by an agent before broker fees/split, marketing, businesses expenses, etc.

The #1 Agent of the Year Winner is: Melanie Shoff of the Ocean City office won the #1 Agent in GCI, Volume & Homes Sold for Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva.

The #1 Team of the Year Winner is: The Fritschle Barker Group of the Ocean City office (Grant Fritschle, Jonathan Barker, Mark Barker, Clinton Bickford, Bryan Coates, Courtney Wright, Laurie Murray, Jackson St Jean) won the #1 Team in GCI, Volumes & Homes Sold for Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva.

Individuals and Teams that received the Quad Platinum Award are: The Fritschle Barker Group of the Ocean City office (Grant Fritschle, Jonathan Barker, Mark Barker, Clinton Bickford, Bryan Coates, Courtney Wright, Laurie Murray, Jackson St Jean).

Individuals and Teams that received the Double Platinum Award are: The Windrow Group of Maryland (Erik Windrow, Bob Windrow, Nikki Rayne, Jennifer Kukel).

The Platinum Award Winners for individuals and teams are: Melanie Shoff of the Ocean City office.

Individuals and Teams that received the Quadruple Gold Award are: Sharon Daugherty Group of the Ocean City office (Sharon Daugherty, Annie Tingle) and The Moore Team of the Ocean City office (Michael Moore, Mary Moore, Tammy Hall, Michael Dodson).

The Triple Gold Award Winners for individuals and teams are: The Britts Team of the Ocean City office (Nancy Britt, Gregory Britt, Lauren Britt Hudson, Kate Deckenback, Mandi C. Gaca Martenson); Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office; Lucido Global Team of Maryland (Audrey Serio, Franklin Serio, John Mead, Karen March, Shawn Whitehead) and Sheri Smith of the Ocean City office.

The Double Gold Award Winners for individuals and teams are: Kim Lucido-McCabe of the Ocean City office; Mike Maykrantz of the Ocean City office and Jay Pierorazio of the Ocean City office.

Individuals and Teams that received the Gold Award: Billy Barr of the Ocean City office; Davis Strategic of the Salisbury office (Brett Christopher Davis, Aubrey Campbell, Darrell Walker, Charles Campbell); Tim Dennis of the Salisbury office and Jimbo Weismiller of the Ocean City office.

The Silver Award Winners for individual and teams are: Brenda Archer-Nichols of the Ocean City office; Kelley Bjorkland of the Ocean City office and Rusty Molnar of the Salisbury office.

Individuals and Teams that earned the Bronze Award: Bud Cumberland of the Ocean City office; Theresa Diefendorf of the Ocean City office; Rich DiFilippo of the Ocean City office and Mia McCarthy of the Ocean City office.

Other awards that were presented at the event: Karen March of the Ocean City office won Rookie of the year for Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva; Lauren Britt Hudson of the Ocean City office won the 2020 Cultural Icon for Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva.

The firm's accomplishments in 2020 were: Opening our doors in Western Sussex with Griffin Higgins Team and Cornerstone Associates in Seaford, Delmarva Home Team in Delmar, and Bright Home Group in Laurel. Opening the Rehoboth Beach office and bringing in the Joe Maggio Group; Hiring a Director of Operations, Michael Moreland; Transitioned Reception Services to Virtual Assistant; Hired an Assistant Team Leader for MD, Alishia Potter; Hired a Rehoboth and West Fenwick Agent Service Coordinator, Krista Carroll; Hired New Ocean City Agent Service Coordinator, Nedra Johnstone; Hired Transaction Coordination Virtual Assistant, Kat; Launched Whitecap Mortgage; Rolled Out New Agent Models – "KW Your Way"; Hired New Marketing Coordinator, Josie Sipler; Launched Falcon Secured Insurance; Hired New Bookkeeper, Al Demerich; Launched Coaching Company; Hired Assistant Development Director, Harold Cyr-Townsend, Launched Leveraged Agent Services; Hired Transaction Coordinator for MD, Morgan Brown; Offered Group Health & Life Insurance Benefits to Agents; Migrated Accounting Services to Cloud Solution; Hired Marketing Services Virtual Assistant, Regine; Launched Cardinal Settlements; MC785 Profit Shared $281,439.

Leadership and staff were also honored at the annual meeting: Walt Taraila, Broker for MD & DE; Alishia Potter, MD Assistant Team Leader; Michael Moreland, Director of Operations for DE & MD; Bonni Burris, MD Market Center Administrator; Harold Cyr-Townsend , Director of Career Development; Mike Watson, Training/Compliance, Apryl Parcher , Training; Courtney Wright, Training; Nedra Johnstone, MD Agent Service Coordinator; Al Demerich, Accounting; Becky Herd, Accounting; David Tulloch, Accounts Payables; Morgan Brown, MD Transaction Coordinator; Josephine Sipler, DE & MD Marketing Coordinator.

Special Guest Speaker, Jason Abrams, and Sarita Dua.

For the latest on real estate in the resort of Wicomico, MD and Worcester, MD visit any one of our Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva office locations at 6200 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD and 933 Mt. Hermon Road, Salisbury MD.

Keller Williams promotes an agent-centric business model that focuses on cutting-edge training, profit sharing and wealth-building opportunities. Associates at Keller Williams are equipped with the tools to provide the best service our clients deserve. For information on starting a fulfilling career in real estate, contact Brigit Taylor at 302-500-0750 or email her at [email protected].

About Keller Williams:

