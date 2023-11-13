Keller Williams Realty Partners Taps Don Minichino to Lead Commercial Division

BALDWIN PLACE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams Realty Partners, Inc., a leading Real Estate Brokerage in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess Counties, NY, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Minichino as the new Commercial Real Estate Director. In Don's four years of experience, focusing solely in the commercial real estate sector, Minichino has established himself as an incredible force in the market with over $55,000,000 in sales and leasing volume. Additionally, Don brings with him over 10 years of experience in Regional Economic Development.

Don Minichino Keller Williams Realty Partners

In his role as Commercial Real Estate Director, Minichino will lead Keller Williams Realty Partners' Commercial Real Estate Division, overseeing a diverse portfolio of properties, managing key client relationships, and developing and executing strategic initiatives to drive growth and success for the company. His deep industry knowledge and exceptional leadership skills make him an ideal choice to guide Keller Williams Realty Partners through the ever-evolving real estate landscape.

Minichino comes to Keller Williams Realty Partners with a proven track record in commercial real estate. Prior to joining our team, he served as a Commercial Associate with Houlihan Lawrence, where he played a pivotal role in driving commercial sales and leasing in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess Counties. His experience also includes roles at [Other Previous Companies], where he consistently demonstrated his ability to drive profitability and foster strong client relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Don Minichino to our team as the Commercial Real Estate Director," said Marc Caldarone, Keller Williams Realty Partners' CEO/Team Leader. "His extensive industry experience and innovative thinking will be instrumental in taking our commercial real estate division to new heights. We are confident that Don will continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and client satisfaction."

"I am excited to join the Keller Williams Realty Partners family and take on this new role," said Minichino. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and success for the company and its clients. The Hudson Valley Region real estate market is vibrant and full of opportunities, and I am eager to contribute to Keller Williams Realty Partners' continued expansion."

Keller Williams Realty Partners is confident that Minichino will play a pivotal role in the company's future success. His appointment reflects the company's commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients and partners in the commercial real estate sector.

For more information about Keller Williams Realty Partners and its services, please visit https://kwrprealty.com/ or contact Marc Caldarone at [email protected] or 914.962.0007.

About Keller Williams Realty Partners - Keller Williams Realty Partners is a leading Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess County based real estate company specializing in commercial and residential real estate. With a reputation for excellence, innovation, and integrity, Keller Williams Realty Partners is committed to providing the highest level of service to its clients and partners.

SOURCE Keller Williams Realty Partners