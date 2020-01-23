Keller Williams Santa Clara Valley Enters Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams, the largest real estate franchise by agent count in the world, announced today that it has expanded its network to Santa Clara, the Northern California Region area with the opening of Keller Williams Santa Clara Valley, serving the greater Silicon Valley.

The newest Keller Williams market center will be led by Alan Wang, operating principal, Tam Quach, Broker of Record and Robert Stolz, CEO/Team Leader of Keller Williams Santa Clara Valley.

The state-of-the-art office is located in Santa Clara on Mission College Boulevard and will serve as the company's Market Center and training facility. The building will host private offices, conference rooms, a convertible training area and a cubicle area for drop-in workspaces.

"Opening a new Market Center in the heart of Silicon Valley allows us to change lives for Real Estate Agents who want to build great businesses and to support the consumers they serve. Our goal is to be the premier real estate brokerage in Silicon Valley," said Tam Quach.

Keller Williams keeps its agents performing at the highest level by offering them leading-edge training and technology. In 2017, Training magazine named Keller Williams the No. 1 training organization across all industries in the world. In 2018 Forbes named Keller Williams the "Happiest place to work". The company's models, systems and culture are tailored to attract, develop and retain the best agents in the business.

"We are a company built for Agents by Agents. Our vision is to enable our Agents to not only be the best Real Estate Professionals in the industry, but to also have lives worth living and careers worth building. We believe that we are uniquely positioned to help our Agents achieve that dream," said Alan Wang. The Alan Wang Realty Group ranked as the top 100 team in the nation.

The office is located at 2520 Mission College Blvd, #102, Santa Clara, CA 95954. To contact Keller Williams Santa Clara Valley, email Bob Stolz at rstolz@kw.com.

