Keller Williams Silicon City welcomes the Janki Patel Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams Silicon City welcomes another highly successful residential award-winning team to their brokerage. The Janki Patel Team have joined KW Silicon City's corporate headquarters in North San Jose. This is the flagship office of the fast-growing state-of-the-art franchise. "I'm really excited for joining and coming back home to Keller Williams Silicon City, looking forward to growing my business, coaching agents that need my help and continue guiding my clients," said Janki Patel, Top Producing Agent and Rainmaker at the Janki Patel Team.

Janki Patel is a seasoned professional and business leader. Janki's transaction volume exceeds $300 Million and she has served as the Tri-Cities Women's Council of REALTORS Chapter President for two consecutive terms in 2015 and 2016. Janki holds many certifications and professional designations and what she enjoys most is helping others through education and mentorship. She is a regularly featured speaker at real estate conferences and workshops.

"We are honored to be in business with Janki Patel, she is a significant and relevant addition to our brokerage in both production and contribution," says Hilda Ramirez, CEO and Team Leader of Keller Williams Silicon City. "Janki's skills and expertise will make a significant impact on all those she serves from clients to colleagues."

When Janki is not out working hard and negotiating for her clients she enjoys spending quality time with her husband and adult children sharing their culture and hobbies with family and friends.

